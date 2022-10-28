ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2023 CONCACAF final set for SoFi Stadium in California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the sites of the 2026 World Cup.

The Coliseum in Los Angeles hosted the Gold Cup final in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2000, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena was the site in 2002 and 2011.

The confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean said Thursday it will hold a draw for the tournament on April 14.

Twelve teams will participate in preliminary rounds from June 16-20, including Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia. There will be six matchups in the first preliminary round and three in the second, and the three second-round winners advance to the 16-nation group stage, which includes El Salvador, Jamaica, and Panama plus Qatar, an invited guest. The field also includes the first- and second-place team from Nations League Group A and first-place teams from Group B.

Quarterfinals will be played July 8-9, and semifinals on July 12.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

