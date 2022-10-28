ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Infiniti Outside Crosswalk In Bailey's Crossroads

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago

A woman who was struck and killed by an SUV in Bailey's Crossroads has been identified by authorities.

Elise Ballard, 40, was crossing the street — outside of the crosswalk — at Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road when she was hit by a westbound 2017 Infiniti QX60 around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Fairfax County police said the day after the crash.

The driver then drove to a nearby parking lot. where they called for help, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle struck Ballard, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and its details will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by clicking here.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.

This is the 17th pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County this year.

