Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
North Platte Telegraph
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Corn Nation
Illinois Did What Was Expected And Still There is an Overreaction
I’m glad that Trev Alberts is a sober evaluator. Or at least we all hope he should be at this point in the season. I’ve saw some who have now decided that Mickey should no longer be considered as the next head coach. My question then is the following.
North Platte Telegraph
Finally healthy, Trinity Brady aims to be more than a feel good story for Huskers
Trinity Brady is no stranger to adversity. She survived a serious car accident in 2016 and dealt with a series of injuries and symptoms over the ensuing months. Yet she returned to the court for her sophomore season and continued to persevere, going on to a successful prep career in both Indiana and Tennessee.
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?
1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
North Platte Telegraph
Pregame: A big moment for Mickey Joseph — and perhaps a familiar running back, too
LINCOLN — Should Nebraska football beat its first ranked team in more than six years, the stage is set for interim head coach Mickey Joseph receiving lots of praise. He and his staff has cobbled together a strong group of visiting recruits — headlined by 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — to see Saturday’s game against No. 17 Illinois. A sparkling midafternoon day — hazy skies and seasonal temps — guarantees a rockin’ Memorial Stadium at kickoff.
North Platte Telegraph
The grades: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
RUN GAME (F) Despite Mickey Joseph saying earlier this week that Anthony Grant needs to be more involved in the game plan, the Huskers rode the primarily passing offense against Illinois with Casey Thompson in at quarterback. At halftime, Grant had 34 yards on six carries. Grant finished the game...
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
Kearney Hub
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
North Platte Telegraph
Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups
As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson departs with hand injury
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson sustained an apparent injury to his right hand in the second quarter against Illinois in Lincoln,
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska searching for offensive protection and success without Casey Thompson
If Nebraska starts a backup quarterback — whether it’s Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers — against Minnesota next week, it will need to support him. Specifically, “We’ve got to protect him,” Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said. “And also we’ve got to establish the run game.”
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s offense – and Mickey Joseph bandwagon – hits rut in Illinois loss
LINCOLN — A duel in the sun turned on a dime. Or, if you prefer, on a wheel. Halfway through Nebraska’s 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois, the Huskers held a narrow lead, the ball and a clever plan to sprint to the line of scrimmage, call for the snap and have quarterback Casey Thompson fire a quick pass to Rahmir Johnson. Out of the backfield, sprinted an arcing vertical “wheel” route and broke open.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
Nebraska football's home game against Minnesota now has a kickoff time. The Big Ten Conference announced the Huskers will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. NU will be looking to rebound after two straight losses to Purdue and Illinois, while the Gophers are coming off a win over Rutgers.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss
A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
North Platte Telegraph
Halftime: Nebraska trails Illinois after Casey Thompson is injured
LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson left the field with a few minutes left before halftime with an apparent hand injury and No. 17 Illinois took a 20-9 lead into intermission Saturday afternoon. The injury — coming when Thompson took a hit while throwing that caused an interception midway...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's a reason Nebraska has an interim coach — things aren't perfect
LINCOLN — Hello, reality. The Mickey Wagon is considerably lighter today than yesterday. Some folks jumped off in the quiet of the night and have turned their coaching compasses elsewhere. Joseph may be written off by those who thought the interim NU coach needed a win over No. 17...
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska, 0-19 in its last 19 games against ranked foes, has another opportunity to end its drought against ranked teams when it hosts Illinois at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium. The basics. Kickoff:...
North Platte Telegraph
Denim Dawson earning Nebraska's trust with dogged spirit and developing jumper
LINCOLN — Denim Dawson displayed his dogged spirit on Day One. During Dawson’s first practice at Nebraska last winter, the early enrollee dove for a loose ball against teammates he’d only just met. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said earlier this week that he’ll never forget that moment. Dawson didn’t know any different.
