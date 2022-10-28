Read full article on original website
WGME
Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
WMTW
Maine man killed in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
coast931.com
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
WGME
Police reportedly find fentanyl, heroin, and more in Maine man's car
BELFAST (WGME) -- A Wiscasset man is facing drug charges after police say they found a safe full of fentanyl, heroin, and meth inside his car. According to WVII, police stopped a “suspicious” vehicle on Hunt Road in Belfast on October 4 and after questioning the driver, he was released.
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WMTW
Truck crosses into opposite lane, hits three cars in Casco; Multiple people injured
CASCO, Maine — Multiple people were injured after a truck struck three other cars in the Watkins Flats area of Casco on Oct. 31. Officials said 69-year-old Craig Aderman was heading east on Roosevelt Trail when he crossed the center line in his Ford F150, hitting three other vehicles.
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes
BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
3 people injured after car crashes, snaps telephone poll in Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — Three people were sent to area hospitals after a single-car crash in Waterboro on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Luongo-Hyatt, 25, of Arizona, was driving his pickup truck on West Road when he allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap.
Crash closes road in Harpswell
HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
WMTW
Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
Maine man arrested after crashing into guardrail and causing police pursuit in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, New Hampshire. — A Maine man is in custody after he allegedly lead state police on a chase through multiple local communities. Around 7:15 a.m., a U-Haul pickup truck crashed into a guardrail on Route 101 in Raymond and then fled the scene, police say. The driver of...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
