BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
Car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 near Ming
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials, three people were injured in a car-to-car shootout on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th.
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
Officers led on a 77-mile high-speed chase ending in an arrest: CCPD
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle then were led on a high-speed pursuit that started in California City and ended in an arrest in Barstow Monday, according to the California City Police Department. The police department said officers were called to California City Boulevard for a […]
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
Woman arrested following high speed chase in California City
California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested Monday morning after leading officers on a high speed pursuit in California City. According to the California City Police Department, on Monday, October 21, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle parked in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard.
Bakersfield Police Department warn residents of phone scam from callers posing as officers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is warning residents about scammers claiming to be with the department. The department said they received reports that a person called a citizen who identified himself as a local law enforcement official. The caller told the victim there was an outstanding...
Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
Man dead after declining treatment of assault-related injuries
A Bakersfield man died nearly a month after he was assaulted in Southwest Bakersfield near the 4000 block of Peachwood Court.
3 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Highway 99, forces closure of southbound lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car […]
Neighbors and friend of accused killer claim shooting was in self-defense
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 15-year-old David Lopez III, said a madman killed their son last Friday in East Bakersfield. The family said he was killed in cold blood and they want justice but the man who fired the fatal shot said there’s another side to the story. It isn’t just Austin French […]
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free
No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
47-Year-Old Casey Wootten Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 58 west of Lokeren Road.
Chad Drown, ex-Condors athletic trainer officially charged with 2 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The former head athletic trainer of the Bakersfield Condors, Chad Drown has been officially charged with two felonies that he alleged to meet a minor to commit a sexual act, according to court records. Drown was one of nine suspects arrested in a child sex...
