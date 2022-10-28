ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Officers led on a 77-mile high-speed chase ending in an arrest: CCPD

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle then were led on a high-speed pursuit that started in California City and ended in an arrest in Barstow Monday, according to the California City Police Department. The police department said officers were called to California City Boulevard for a […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman arrested following high speed chase in California City

California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested Monday morning after leading officers on a high speed pursuit in California City. According to the California City Police Department, on Monday, October 21, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle parked in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
KTLA.com

California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free

No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
TEHACHAPI, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy