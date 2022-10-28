Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 31, 2022
There’s a lightheartedness to this Halloween night, and we are reminded that though we may have unique fears and disguises, we are very much alike in our desire to face them. The social Aquarius moon guides playful antics, forming a few tricky angles, which will only make the payoff of sweet treats seem well earned.
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Bustle
Your Horoscope For November 2022
This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the homebodies of the zodiac
For some, nothing beats having someone cancel plans when you’re wrapped in your blanket bingeing the hottest thing on Netflix, says EliteDaily. That text represents the sweet release of freedom, and the rest of the day is now yours to spend as you like—preferably in bed immersed in a novel or on the couch stuffing your face with pizza.
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd October to 29th October, 2022
Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on 23rd October, ending the retrograde journey that began on 4th June. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on 23rd October, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on 25th October, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on 28th October, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on 29th October. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 10/31/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you expressing your views or the opinions of people who shy away from speaking their minds? Back up before you go any further out on that limb. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can tell that you and a certain someone are...
ohmymag.co.uk
The most spontaneous zodiac signs
The world is full of two types of people – one who likes to be prepared for everything that life may throw at them, while the others, well, just don’t care and take life as it comes. The stars have a powerful and direct influence over just how thrill-seeking someone is or is not. Spontaneity in life helps to keep things fresh and interesting and these zodiac signs live by it.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs have the worst memory
If you forget things often, you know age has nothing to do with a good or bad memory. It’s one thing to let something slip off your mind once in a while, but forgetting most of the things frequently is just not ideal. Many mental health issues have forgetfulness as one of their prominent symptoms, but sometimes – it’s just your zodiac sign. As such, these four zodiac signs have the worst memory ever.
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac: These Mars signs are the most aggressive
Mars is the planet representing motivation, desire, passion, and aggression. According to Café Astrology, understanding this placement helps you figure out what gets you riled up, what you truly want, how you go after what you want, and how you express anger. Some placements are milder and even-tempered, while others are hot-heads that wouldn’t hesitate to go to war for their goals.
Elite Daily
Halloween 2022 Will Be Dark & Low-Key For 3 Zodiac Signs
The best part of October is here, but not everyone is feeling the spooky holiday energy. Halloween is the only holiday where glamorizing spooky things is acceptable, and it gives everyone the opportunity to dress up as someone else for a change (without being given a strange look). This year, the astrology of Oct. 31 is all about embracing your inner weirdness. While some signs will be eager to let their freak flag fly, others will be more inclined to enjoy a laid-back All Hallows’ Eve. Halloween 2022 will be dark and much less spooktacular for three zodiac signs. But, hey, who’s to say they can’t still throw on a costume and go trick-or-treating?
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
Your Oct. 30 Weekly Horoscope Is Bringing Your World to a Screeching Halt
Halloween brings all of the tricks and treats, and this week's astrology is no exception. Will you choose to be authentic with your expression, or will you wear a mask instead? There's plenty of shadow work to do under these introspective skies, and your Oct. 30 weekly horoscope is laying down the groundwork.
The Hunter's Moon: October’s Full Moon in Aries
Full moons take place when the sun and moon are opposite each other in the sky, astrologically symbolizing a period of culmination and release! During the Hunter’s Moon on October 9, 2022, the sun in Libra stands opposite the moon in Aries, which could bring a confrontation… or result in a compromise!
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Oct. 31 through Nov. 6
Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, made its way in the sign of Pisces over the weekend. Prepare for a whirlwind of inspiration to fuel you and keep you on your toes. Let your fate in the universe guide you this week, and you’ll see how much easier it is to achieve your goals. Mercury has also danced its way over to Scorpio, making us more intrigued to the unknown and true crime — right on time for Halloween! Look out this coming week: Someone from the past may want to see you or surprise you with news.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season
Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done. Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar...
Elite Daily
What Planets Are Retrograde November 2022? The Chaos Continues
November’s astrology is far less chaotic than October’s, but there’s still some astrological events that are sure to have your head spinning. With Mars retrograde now in full swing, this month’s motto is all about moving slowly and deliberately, while seeking to maintain clarity when it comes to important details and information. Two outer planets will also be retrograde, but because they’re farther away from the sun, their affects will be far less noticeable. While a total of three planets will be retrograde during November 2022, the star of the show is definitely Mars retrograde, so get ready to do plenty of reviewing and revising when it comes to conflict, confrontation, and communication.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for October 23 – 29
NOV 23 - DEC 21. Hidden feelings can break through your defences – and more than one person will be delighted. Partners put aside any doubts and celebrate a win-win week together. If you’re single, a time of teasing with a Leo workmate can take the next, serious love-step....
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the most charismatic zodiac signs
Have you ever struggled with talking people into doing what you want without being explicit about it? It’s times like these where having the gift of charisma would come very much in handy. Whether it’s to haggle or convince you to do a favor for them, being charismatic would almost always get you out in a pinch. There’s a reason most cult leaders—and similar figures—are known for their silver tongue!
Comments / 0