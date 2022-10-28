I never expected to feel sorry for Liz Truss. But I know the pain of being in the ‘I Was Hot, Now I’m Not’ club

Read full article on original website
We have always had murderers - but now something far more cruel is in our midst
WHEN Freda Walker opened her back door to let her cat out one night last January, she let Hell into her home. It came in the form of Vasile Culea. He seems to have sneaked in while she was not looking. Not long afterwards, he subjected Mrs Walker, 86, and...
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
Remember you should have set your clocks back last night… ideally to just before Liz Truss took power
OUR weekly irreverent look at the stories that just might be breaking over the coming days…. Remember you should have set your clocks back last night… ideally to just before Liz Truss took power. Monday. Rishi Sunak says it’s an honour to ascend to the highest office in the...
Time to move on! Diana star hits back at Crown critics
CRITICS who have condemned The Crown for its portrayal of the Royal Family have been told to ‘move on’ by one of the show’s stars. Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming season of the Netflix show, said it was an ‘interpretation’ of events and ‘we can maybe stop talking’ about the controversy.
Stop whingeing, Harry. It’s great to be the SPARE!
THE title of your £28-a-copy book, due to be published on January 10, has come under widespread scrutiny. And for good reason. You have chosen to call it ‘Spare’, no doubt in reference to the phrase ‘an heir and a spare’, coined in the 1890s by the American socialite Consuelo Vanderbilt.
Should we step in or steer clear?
JENNI MURRAY felt ashamed at not intervening when she saw one woman being sexually harassed on the Tube and another being subjected to violence in the street (Mail). I have twice intervened when a man was assaulting a woman. On the first occasion, I received a tirade from the victim for ‘poking my nose in’. The second time, the victim started whacking me with her handbag.
What are we likely to make of Harry’s book?
THE look on Prince Harry’s face on the cover says it all. The tiny smirk and slightly narrowed eyes scream of peevish vindictiveness to me — and if the book proves as damaging as predicted, he should be stripped of his royal titles. LYNNE BIRKETT, Wakefield, W. Yorks.
I’ve never known a political class so out of touch with the people
THIS is going to be another one of those columns that begins: Days like this it’s difficult to know where to start. I’ve almost reached breaking point. As Tom Robinson sang back in 1978: I’ve given up reading the papers, I’ve given up watching TV. Which...
Eco-zealot gets a taste of own paint at spy HQ
THIS is the moment a passer-by tackled a protester spraying MI5’s headquarters in London with orange paint yesterday. Getting his head and rucksack covered in paint for his troubles, the man grappled with the Just Stop Oil activist, eventually managing to spray the modified fire extinguisher at the fanatic.
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Harry, Megs and a memoir in Moping...
OUT on a long hike, I reached the ancient market town of Moping. Moping nestles in a dark valley in the Doldrums and is twinned with the German city of Funk and the Polish city of Strop. ‘Moping,’ reads the sign that greets you on the outskirts, ‘You’re Welcome To...
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
Tom Watson, our new Lord of Hypocrisy
IN THE latest instalment of his largely unreadable weekly blog, Labour’s new peer Tom Watson makes a dignified plea to Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak. ‘Manners and kindness still matter in politics,’ declares his oh-so noble lordship to his party leader and the PM. The sentiment, if...
Harry ‘to return to Britain to promote his bombshell book’
PRINCE Harry may travel to the UK to promote his controversial new memoir, Spare. Last night reports claimed Harry may fly to Britain in the New Year to explain his ‘intent’ in writing the book - which is set to cast a shadow over the Royal Family’s Christmas.
Helen’s death drained me, says Damian
DAMIAN LEWIS has revealed how he was left physically drained after the death of his wife Helen McCrory. The Homeland actor, 51, said the acclaimed actress’s cancer battle began four-and-a-half years before she died in April last year, and he lived in a state of ‘semi-grief’ during that time.
PM on Chief Whip: ‘I just don’t want her in here... I hate her’
ONE of the most serious structural flaws of the Truss Government was the dysfunctional relationship between Downing Street and the Whips Office, responsible for managing the Parliamentary party. Sources say Ms Truss struggled to appoint a Chief Whip after her close ally Therese Coffey refused to take it, eventually settling...
£30m in the bank - but Rachel’s still hunting for change
SHE’S one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, with more than £30 million in the bank, but Rachel Weisz was barely recognisable as she strolled along a London street last week. The star, who is married to James Bond actor Daniel Craig, was seen during a rare stay...
