ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Biden's Safe Districts are Falling Into Republican Hands

Four districts that decisively went to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are at risk of flipping red this midterm election. Republicans running for the House of Representatives in California, Oregon and Connecticut—states that have all leaned blue on a national level—are all ahead of or in a neck-and-neck contest with their Democratic opponents.
OREGON STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Chris Christie's blue-state campaign pitch

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie campaigned for moderate-minded Republicans this week in New York, Colorado and Oregon — blue states where GOP upsets would usher in a major red wave. Why it matters: The stops are part of a concerted political strategy by Christie, a possible 2024 presidential...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

High stakes in N. Carolina court races with majority on line

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two North Carolina Supreme Court seats up for election in November have taken on extra significance as the outcome could flip the court’s partisan makeup during a period of political polarization. Registered Democrats hold a 4-3 advantage on the court, but Republicans would retake the majority for the first time since 2016 should they win at least one race. The seats carry eight-year terms, so barring unplanned retirements, Republicans would be assured of keeping the upper hand for at least 4 1/2 years if successful. Outside groups are spending big to influence the races. In the two largest television markets alone, two super PACs have committed spending roughly $3 million on ads, according to documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission. In keeping with nonjudicial elections this year, ads have focused on crime and abortion.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy