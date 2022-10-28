Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154
THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
mailplus.co.uk
We have always had murderers - but now something far more cruel is in our midst
WHEN Freda Walker opened her back door to let her cat out one night last January, she let Hell into her home. It came in the form of Vasile Culea. He seems to have sneaked in while she was not looking. Not long afterwards, he subjected Mrs Walker, 86, and...
mailplus.co.uk
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
mailplus.co.uk
Conspiracy trolls accuse victims of Manchester bomb of faking atrocity
A CONSPIRACY theorist has been branded ‘despicable and disgusting’ by Manchester Arena bomb survivors after he filmed them in an attempt to discredit their injuries. Richard D Hall claimed the 2017 attack was staged using actors and that the 22 people murdered had either died previously or been flown overseas.
Crowd crushes: how disasters like Itaewon happen, how can they be prevented, and the ‘stampede’ myth
Crowd crushes are wholly preventable, predictable and avoidable, experts say. Here is what we can learn from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul
mailplus.co.uk
University ‘ignored suicide student’s cry for help’ in lockdown
A CORONER yesterday criticised a university for failing to respond to a student’s ‘cry for help’ weeks before he killed himself. Exeter University student Harry Armstrong Evans, 21, was found dead after struggling with isolation during lockdown and failing some exams. An inquest heard he had told...
mailplus.co.uk
Coo-ee! A dainty wave to the Press gallery... then she came out swinging
NOTHING gets opposition MPs’ nostrils flapping quite like the whiff of wounded minister the air. So naturally Suella Braverman’s arrival in the Commons late yesterday afternoon had them all baring their teeth - a school of sharks circling in freshly chummed water. The Home Secretary had come to...
mailplus.co.uk
Czech billionaire cleared to swoop on Royal Mail
A BILLIONAIRE known as the ‘Czech Sphinx’ has been given the go-ahead to tighten his grip on Royal Mail - and even launch a full-blown takeover bid. Daniel Kretinsky controls 22pc of Royal Mail parent company International Distributions Services (IDS) through his vehicle Vesa Equity. In August, then-Business...
mailplus.co.uk
Suella: Channel migrant crisis out of control
THE Channel migrant crisis is ‘out of control’, Suella Braverman warned yesterday. Coming out fighting after a week of intense pressure, she told MPs that ministers needed to be straight with the public because the asylum system was ‘broken’. The Home Secretary said it was almost...
mailplus.co.uk
I’ve never known a political class so out of touch with the people
THIS is going to be another one of those columns that begins: Days like this it’s difficult to know where to start. I’ve almost reached breaking point. As Tom Robinson sang back in 1978: I’ve given up reading the papers, I’ve given up watching TV. Which...
mailplus.co.uk
No10 hints at Rishi’s summit U-turn
RISHI Sunak may attend this month’s climate summit in Egypt after all, Downing Street said yesterday. The new Prime Minister had been expected to miss the Cop27 meeting to focus on Britain’s ‘depressing domestic challenges’. But after a backlash over the perceived snub - including from...
mailplus.co.uk
Eco-zealot gets a taste of own paint at spy HQ
THIS is the moment a passer-by tackled a protester spraying MI5’s headquarters in London with orange paint yesterday. Getting his head and rucksack covered in paint for his troubles, the man grappled with the Just Stop Oil activist, eventually managing to spray the modified fire extinguisher at the fanatic.
mailplus.co.uk
Hayes ‘ecstatic’ after US drops rigging charges
INTEREST rate rigger Tom Hayes said he was ‘ecstatic’ after criminal charges against him in the US were dropped. The 43-year-old Briton, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the UK for manipulating the Libor rate during his time as a trader for UBS, is now urging judges in the UK to reconsider his conviction.
mailplus.co.uk
Should we step in or steer clear?
JENNI MURRAY felt ashamed at not intervening when she saw one woman being sexually harassed on the Tube and another being subjected to violence in the street (Mail). I have twice intervened when a man was assaulting a woman. On the first occasion, I received a tirade from the victim for ‘poking my nose in’. The second time, the victim started whacking me with her handbag.
mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
mailplus.co.uk
The green dream shatters
THE failure of Britishvolt, with its vaunting ambition to create a £3.8bn giga- factory in the North East, offers a salutary lesson. UK dreams of becoming a green energy champion are built on fragile foundations. It is not just Britain’s ambitions to build power packs for the motor industry that are under threat.
mailplus.co.uk
We’re in debt for a lot of noughts
■ WHY don’t we introduce submarines with all-female crews?. TIM JAMES, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. ■ THE Prince of Wales’s decency in not going to Qatar should be applauded. GERALD NORDEN, Knutsford, Cheshire. ■ FROM which novelty shop do BBC newsreaders buy their glasses?. E. REEVES, Stranraer, Dumfries...
mailplus.co.uk
Petrol bomber attacks migrant centre
BRITAIN’S migrant crisis intensified yesterday with a petrol bomb attack at a processing centre in Dover. Witnesses described seeing a ‘laughing’ man target the facility with up to three improvised devices before he apparently killed himself at a nearby petrol station. It came amid new fears over...
mailplus.co.uk
The gentle electric shock that calms a racing heart safely
NHS patients are among the first in the world to benefit from a ground-breaking treatment for a racing heartbeat. The technology, which uses pulses of electricity to reprogramme the heart’s rhythm, is gentler than current methods - reducing the risk of complications. It involves an electric probe which is...
Comments / 0