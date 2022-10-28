ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. ONE moment we feel confident that we know who someone — or what something — is. The next, the unexpected pops up and we find ourselves having to integrate new information that forces us to reconsider our thoughts and approach. Recent events have thrown you off-balance and you’re still trying to fit the pieces of the jigsaw together. As Venus links with your ruler, Mars, you can afford to sit tight and let things settle. When the dust clears, you’ll realise things aren’t so different after all. For exciting news about the potential delights in store for you this month, call your November forecast: 0906 751 5601.

4 HOURS AGO