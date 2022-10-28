Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Parks & Rec wins big at state association conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What do a pickleball 101 clinic, a monthly art market and improvements at Duncan Lake have in common? They are all Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation programs, and they all won top awards at this year’s annual conference for the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association. “We...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt residents walk with a cause
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday proved to be a day of fellowship and fundraising at Optimist Park in Lamar County. It also proved to be a day of using shared experiences to open up to new people. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its “Mississippi Walks for Diabetes,” welcoming families...
WDAM-TV
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church hosts annual fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A local Hattiesburg church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Youth Pastor Calvin Bogan says the set up for the festival starts early and gives families a safe alternative to trick or treating, with the carnival games and rides. “We wanted to give our members of...
WDAM-TV
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Oak...
WDAM-TV
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:. Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20) Wayne County (39) Laurel (36) Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14) Oak Grove (49)...
WDAM-TV
LPD annual food drive
A local church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Southern Miss holds drives for Eagle's Nest Food Pantry. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. The...
WDAM-TV
Pharmacist reacts to prescription shortages in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt. Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend. According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight. Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.
WDAM-TV
USM continued Sunday silent movie tradition in Marsh Auditorium
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - In what has quietly become a tradition of sorts, the University of Southern Mississippi offered the opportunity to frolic in the age of the silent movie. USM cued up its annual silent movie Sunday night in Marsh Auditorium, with guests arriving to watch the 1927 film,...
WDAM-TV
Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Walthall County deputy was left with “extensive injuries” after a “serious” vehicle accident Saturday night while responding to a call. A Facebook post on the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office site said Sunday that Deputy Nickie Willoughby had been transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with “extensive” injuries.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
WDAM-TV
Perry County sheriff cautions residents to take tornado warnings seriously
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though Saturday’s storms did not cause significant damage in Perry County Saturday afternoon, that may not always be the case for all warnings going forward. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles cautioned residents of the county to be safe when the weather gets rough. “We...
WDAM-TV
LPD still seeking suspect in double-homicide investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department continues to search for Ronald Buckley, who is wanted in connection to the deaths of two people shot outside Loper’s Laundry last week. Another person was injured, but no updates have been released. Laure Police Chief Tommy Cox says Buckley is...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department set to add 12 vehicles to its fleet
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Even as restrictions continue be lifted, the impact of COVID-19 lingers in the unexpected. Take the dozen new police vehicles for the Laurel Police Department that has been on order for the past year. The City of Laurel recently adopted its 2022-23 budget, and those cars...
WDAM-TV
USM cross country team claims Sun Belt championship
FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi woman’s cross country team etched its name not only ion its own history book but also in the annals of the Sun Belt Conference. Four Lady Eagles placed among the top 15 runners and a fifth finished in 16th as...
WDAM-TV
Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
