INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers were putting together their red zone plan on Thursday night when the yell came from coach Kyle Shanahan's office. To nobody in particular, Shanahan posed a simple question: Can Christian McCaffrey, the team's recently acquired star running back, throw the football at all? The question was initially met with silence, but a few moments later Shanahan received a text from tight ends coach Brian Fleury.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO