Christian McCaffrey, in 2nd game as 49er, has TD trifecta in win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers were putting together their red zone plan on Thursday night when the yell came from coach Kyle Shanahan's office. To nobody in particular, Shanahan posed a simple question: Can Christian McCaffrey, the team's recently acquired star running back, throw the football at all? The question was initially met with silence, but a few moments later Shanahan received a text from tight ends coach Brian Fleury.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Pickups: Justin Fields emerges, Evan Engram scores & RB stashes
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for a wrap-up of the news heading out of Week 8 and into the NFL’s Week 9. The guys break down some injury updates and recap the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Green Bay Packers before diving into some waiver wire pickup recommendations.
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS -- - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's "C" on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following a mistake-filled Oct....
Las Vegas Raiders look to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss
NEW ORLEANS -- First-yearRaiderscoach Josh McDaniels, fresh from a lengthy postgame meeting with team owner Mark Davis after Las Vegas' first shutout loss in nearly eight years, was only five words into his media conference when the room went dark. Someone had leaned on a light switch. The lights going...
Detroit faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide
LINE: Pistons -8; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Pistons play Golden State. Detroit went 23-59 overall a season ago while going 13-28 at home. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from beyond the arc.
