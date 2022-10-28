Read full article on original website
2-year-old Girl Dead In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the Cross Creek Apartments on Creek Road. It was reported to the officials at 8.05 p.m.
California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan
IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Car crashes into home after flying off 5 Freeway in East L.A.
Five people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in East Los Angeles. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 5 Freeway off-ramp at South Ditman Avenue. Video from the scene showed the vehicle suspended in the air and embedded into the side of the home. […]
onscene.tv
Hazmat Team Responds to Anaheim Marriott For Fentanyl Removal | Anaheim
10.27.2022 | 8:06 PM | ANAHEIM – Detectives with Huntington Beach Police Department, Major Crimes Task Force followed a vehicle into the parking structure of the Anaheim Marriott where they took him into custody. When they took him into custody, a bag of Fentanyl was found. Police immediately closed...
1 Woman Killed, Another Injured In A Fatal Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the Anaheim Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Anaheim. Officials confirmed that 1 woman died and 1 woman was hospitalized due to the motor vehicle accident.
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV
According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Sunday morning to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive to rush a bicyclist to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu. No further information was released. The post Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
onscene.tv
One Dead, One Critical After Crashing Into Tree | Los Angeles
10.27.2022 | 11:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a vehicle and one person ejected. Firefighters started treating the ejected victim while others started to use the jaws...
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman injured in crash that killed two others drops lawsuit against driver’s estate
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers...
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
2urbangirls.com
Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured
COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash
UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
