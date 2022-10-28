Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Game Commission: 2022 fall turkey season closed in WMU 5A in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the fall 2022 turkey season will again be closed in Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes parts of Adams and Cumberland counties. WMU 5A is comprised of portions of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. While the Michaux State Forest remains the largest continuous...
Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Impact Award winner
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Camilla has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for becoming a community partner in USDA’s Rural Partners Network. The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Rural Partners Network was one of three...
Most common fast food chains in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Connecticut using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota
(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
gener8tor Partners with Microsoft to Launch Wyoming Startup Accelerator
Gener8tor gBETA Wyoming accelerator welcomes fifth cohort. Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today. the five participating startups selected for gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 cohort. The accelerator program focuses on early-stage Wyoming startups representing a diverse mix of industries. Learn more about the five companies below. Offered twice per year,...
New conceal carry rules for Veterans in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Military veterans gun rights have been enhanced in the state of Louisiana. All U.S. military veterans and active-duty troops in the state can now conceal carry a gun without any extra training or permits. The Louisiana Legislature passed the bill in its most recent legislative session....
With the election just eight days away, Nebraskans to decide several state races
Forget the pumpkins and playoffs, it’s election season. A week from Tuesday, Nebraska voters will choose a new governor and will decide critical constitutional issues for the state. There are, however, other races for state offices that Nebraskans are being asked to decide. Here is a recap of some of the races that will be before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Georgia gas prices down a nickel since last week
ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
Harvest nearing completion in Northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.
Most common fast food chains in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Alabama using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Florida gas prices fall, but gas tax holiday ends Tuesday
With the gas tax holiday expiring Tuesday, Florida drivers should expect an increase in gas prices, according to AAA. Throughout October, the sales tax holiday took 25 cents off per gallon. "While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas...
Agriculture Secretary Naig, challenger Norwood talk ag policy
DES MOINES — Republican Mike Naig is seeking another four-year term as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture in order to continue to seek new markets for Iowa agriculture products and to continue work on improving water quality in the state. Democrat John Norwood, a businessman and Polk County Soil...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal consensus on how counties...
How Idaho Republicans, Democrats are addressing abortion heading into election
More people are pro-abortion rights in Idaho than are Democrats, according to polling done by the Pew Research Center. While that offers a window of opportunity and campaign point for Democrats ahead of this month's election, Republicans have been focusing on other issues. At the same time, more women have...
GOP’s Pate fights ‘myths’ as his own party backs them
Iowa Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate seemed somewhat exasperated by the question. No, he said. Vote tabulators are not connected to the internet, which would make them vulnerable to hacking and manipulation. He laid out the facts:. Iowans vote on paper ballots in all elections, and those ballots are...
Monks, Pierce vie for District 22 B House seat
Dawn Pierce and incumbent Jason Monks are facing off in the Idaho District 22B House race. District 22 stretches from McDermott Road to Cole Road and spans from the south side of Victory Road to the north side of Hubbard Road in Ada County. If Monks, a Republican, were to...
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
