Yancey County Commissioners are pleased that Yancey County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $271,324.00 of the Stream Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) funding through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. These funds will be used to go back over 60,000 linear feet of the Cane River that was damaged by Hurricane Fred. This work will be done all in the Pensacola area of the Cane River.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO