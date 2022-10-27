Merrill Osmond’s next gig: A Latter-day Saint mission

Merrill Osmond answers a question as he and his brother, Jay Osmond, talk about their lives and family at Rock Canyon Studios in Provo on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Osmond recently announced that he and his wife, Mary, will serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After a career in the entertainment industry spanning six decades, Merrill Osmond has announced his next big project : Serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Merrill Osmond is going on a Latter-day Saint mission

Earlier this week, Osmond announced that he and his wife, Mary, will serve as missionaries at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center.

Osmond’s son, Justin Osmond, said he “could not be more proud” of his parents.

“As they retire from the entertainment industry, they have chosen to serve a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ,” Justin Osmond shared Wednesday in a post on Facebook . “They have been assigned to serve in the Washington DC Temple Visitor Center for 12 months. Thank You Mom & Dad for your life-long example & sacrifice in always serving the Lord.”

Merrill Osmond is wrapping up his time in the entertainment industry

Related

The announcement comes six months after Osmond’s final performance in the U.S., where his brother Donny Osmond joined him onstage for the closing song.

“It was a night I’ll never forget,” Donny Osmond shared on Twitter in April. “I went to my brother, Merrill’s final performance here in the US. As I watched him, I turned into a fan myself as I sang along with all of the other fans packing the Westgate theater, where we performed together in the 70’s. “He asked me to join him at the end of the show and as he sang his closing song, I couldn’t help but give my brother a farewell hug. “Yes, it took all of us to create The Osmonds, but it was Merrill’s voice that created the sound. It was an amazing moment. Thank you, my brother.”

According to his official website , Merrill Osmond’s upcoming appearances include events on Dec. 1 and 2 that reflect on and celebrate his extensive career.