LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider Ring of Honor and Texas Tech Hall of Fame. He was awarded the highest honor that any Texas Tech player can receive from the university before kickoff against Baylor, inducted into the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Fame. Then, during the halftime show at the sold out game, Mahomes was inducted into the Ring of Honor. He is now the eighth member of that prestigious club.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO