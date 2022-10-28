On Friday, Oct. 21, the Santa Monica College (SMC) Corsairs men’s water polo team played their second match of the day against the San Diego Mesa College Olympians. Though the Corsairs seemed to keep pace with the Olympians for most of the game, even outperforming them in the fourth quarter, it ultimately wasn’t enough for the win and the Corsairs lost 19-16.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO