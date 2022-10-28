Heidi Alagha puts her manicure technique to the test at Bliss Nails

A trip to the nail salon is usually a stress-free relaxing environment.

But when Heidi went to Bliss Nails on Tanque Verde to try her hand as a nail tech, she quickly learned the work that goes into the job.

Heidi settling into her new role as nail tech.

Heidi's KGUN9 colleague Breanna Isbell came to the nail salon for a regular manicure—and to save unsuspecting customers from a potentially botched procedure.

It started with soaking the nails, then filing them. It was trouble from the start for Heidi, who wasn’t sure what side to hold the nail filing tool.

After getting through that, she moved on to one of the most important but sensitive parts of the job. She had to remove the cuticles on Breanna’s fingers. After a quick tutorial of how to use the tool, she made her best attempt.

There was a lot of screaming and frustration but Heidi got through that portion of the job and finally made it to the nail polish stage. She was shaking from how nervous she was, but still managed to apply a couple coats of polish.

It may have been a less-than-perfect application of nail polish, so the next step was to use a brush and acetone to clean up the sides where she painted off-target.

In the end, Heidi was hired for her efforts and determination to get the job done.

If you’re interested in a job as a nail tech, Bliss nails is always hiring. You can call them at (520) 372-7643.

Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .