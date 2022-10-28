The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on November 9th. The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But it seems like we may finally find out who the killer actually is, though it also sounds like there are some major changes coming after a "dramatic confrontation" for the team. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

