Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Your Name's Live-Action American Remake Adds Raya and the Last Dragon Director
Paramount, Bad Robot, and Toho have officially signed on Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada to direct and rewrite their upcoming take on Makoto Shinkai's Your Name! Before the recent onslaught of major action anime becoming some of the most successful feature film releases of all time, anime taking over the box office was considered a rarity. One of the more shocking examples of this was Your Name, which had opened to such success around the world that Paramount had teamed up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions for a new live-action American take on the film.
ComicBook
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star Reveals He Held Real Rats For AMC Series
While vampires are, traditionally speaking, drinkers of human blood, in AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, that predatory nature is something that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) struggles with. The series sees Louis try to stop feeding on humans and instead, opting to sustain himself on the blood of animals, particularly rats. And according to Anderson, while no rats were harmed (or consumed) in the making of the series, he did have to hold real rats while filming scenes as Louis — but perhaps even more unsettling was the "rat dolls" he had to bite into every time Louis would feed.
ComicBook
Wonder Man: Avengers 5's Destin Daniel Cretton Will Reportedly Direct Part of Disney+ Series
Wonder Man is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though a series has yet to officially be announced by Marvel Studios, the Hollywood trades have reported a Wonder Man writers' room led by Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumnus Andrew Guest is currently developing a show for Disney+. Furthermore, THR reported Monday Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Candyman and Watchmen fame will likely be the actor behind the show's eponymous character.
ComicBook
Batwoman's Javicia Leslie Electrifies as Storm in Halloween Costume
Javicia Leslie is already a beloved fixture in the superhero space, thanks to her performance as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman on The CW's Batwoman. While the DC-inspired series was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year, Leslie is still showcasing her love for the comic book world, with the help of her 2022 Halloween costume. Over the weekend, Leslie took to social media to share a video of her costume — Marvel's Ororo Munroe / Storm.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Wants Titania's Doctor Doom Backstory in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this month, and it definitely left its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The live-action Disney+ brought a number of memorable characters into its orbit — including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), the nemesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As those who are aware of Titania's tenure in Marvel Comics know, her origin story is actually tied to one of Marvel's most formidable villains, with Doctor Doom giving her her powers during the original Secret Wars. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Jamil expressed that she's definitely interested in seeing that Doctor Doom component of Titania's story brought to life in one of the franchise's films or Disney+ television shows.
ComicBook
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Was Influenced by Disastrous Local Talent Shows
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is a very unique brand of comedy, it only makes sense that it was influenced by the strangest slice of reality. Hulu's new Halloween special is actually a resurrection of a dark animated comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that was in the works as a series at Fox several years ago. Things didn't work out, but the concept of The Paloni Show never died, and Roiland eventually partnered with Hulu for this spooky season variety hour.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star Jacob Anderson Reveals Why We're So Obsessed With Vampires
Interview With the Vampire has been a huge success for AMC with the series topping streaming charts during its first season as well as picking up an early renewal for a second season ahead of its series premiere on October 2nd. And it isn't just Interview With the Vampire that has caught audience attention. Peacock has also leaned into vampires with its adaptation of Vampire Academy and it's safe to say that vampires are back, though in many ways they've never left. Thanks to series like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and True Blood and even movies like the Twilight series, vampires have long been part of our cultural conversation and Interview With the Vampire star Jacob Anderson had an idea why.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Teases Her Take on Cassie Lang
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived last week, which undoubtedly left viewers excited for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel. One of the biggest surprises of the film is the recasting of Cassie Lang, with Big Little Lies and Freaky star Kathryn Newton stepping into the role. Cassie was previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, making the idea of Newton taking on the character definitely surprising. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Newton teased what she brings to the character, and that her version of Cassie is "kind of a mess."
ComicBook
Rurouni Kenshin Hypes Next Reboot Announcement
Rurouni Kenshin is currently gearing up for the debut of a full anime reboot taking on the original manga series from the very beginning, and it seems like there are plans in place to reveal new information about the upcoming anime later this year! Despite its highly controversial creator's notable conviction a few years ago, Rurouni Kenshin has been flourishing as a manga to such a degree that now it has become one of the many classic series getting a brand new anime adaptation much in the same vein as many of the other reboots we have seen debut lately.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on November 9th. The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But it seems like we may finally find out who the killer actually is, though it also sounds like there are some major changes coming after a "dramatic confrontation" for the team. You can check out the episode synopsis below.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire: Bailey Bass Says Claudia Would Hate Daniel Reading Her Diaries (Exclusive)
On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, viewers have gotten to know the "child vampire" Claudia not through an interview with her, as we have Louis de Pointe du Lac, but through her diaries. In the series, Louis (Jacob Anderson) turns the diaries over to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for him to read and get additional perspective on his story. It's a fascinating shift in the narrative, one that offers not only a new perspective on Louis' story but lets viewers into what life as a vampire is like for the young woman, letting her tell her story without being there. However, that doesn't mean Claudia would be thrilled about the situation. According to series star Bailey Bass, Claudia would hate that Daniel was reading her diaries.
ComicBook
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
ComicBook
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar
As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.
Comments / 0