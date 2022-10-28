ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NESN

Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports

Why 49ers are NFL's 'scariest' team in Orlovsky's eyes

Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and … the 49ers?. After their dominant 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky certainly thinks so. The former NFL quarterback ranked the league’s top five scariest teams Monday on “First...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast. “There’s a...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP

The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
NBC Sports

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Shanahan shares comical story about 'football fight' with dad

Working with family can be challenging in any field, especially if it’s on an NFL coaching staff. In 2010, Kyle Shanahan had an opportunity to work alongside his father, Mike, when the Super Bowl-winning coach took over the Washington Commanders’ job. During a roundtable discussion on "Sunday NFL...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Whitner: 49ers got away with 'highway robbery' in CMC trade

The 49ers might need to add a ski mask into their game-day ensemble following Christian McCaffrey’s unreal showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Because after the newly acquired running back dashed, jumped and even threw his way all over SoFi Stadium in San Francisco’s 31-14 win, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner believes the 49ers pulled off quite the heist in the McCaffrey deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context

Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan: 49ers with CMC are Eagles' biggest NFC threat

The Philadelphia Eagles are not messing around. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have learned that the hard way as Philadelphia has cruised to a perfect 7-0 start. Philadelphia is the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, and has been since...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

CMC discreetly warmed up arm before throwing TD pass

Throughout the 49ers' preparation for their Week 8 clash against Los Angeles, newcomer Christian McCaffrey knew coach Kyle Shanahan might try to surprise the Rams by dialing up the halfback-option throw. When game day at SoFi Stadium arrived, McCaffrey didn't want to go into the contest with his arm cold....
NBC Sports

Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win

The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an NFL head coach, passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for second on the league's all-time coaching wins list (including playoffs).
NBC Sports

Davion, Delly step up after Fox's injury in Kings' win

The Kings were handed a double dosage of adversity in their 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Spectrum Center. Sacramento lost star point guard De'Aaron Fox to knee soreness after he drew a charge and immediately grabbed his right leg. The Kings were also down 15 points at halftime on the road, so they needed someone to step up if they wanted to get out of the hole.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan admits CMC's TD pass vs. Rams nearly didn't happen

One of the marquee plays in the 49ers’ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium was the touchdown pass from Christian McCaffrey to Brandon Aiyuk. Down 7-0 to the Rams, McCaffrey received the pass from Jimmy Garoppolo behind the line of scrimmage, and rather than run, the former Carolina Panthers running back opted to throw, where he found an open Aiyuk for the touchdown.

