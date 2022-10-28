Read full article on original website
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
NBC Sports
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers are NFL's 'scariest' team in Orlovsky's eyes
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and … the 49ers?. After their dominant 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky certainly thinks so. The former NFL quarterback ranked the league’s top five scariest teams Monday on “First...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast. “There’s a...
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
NBC Sports
Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP
The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports
Shanahan shares comical story about 'football fight' with dad
Working with family can be challenging in any field, especially if it’s on an NFL coaching staff. In 2010, Kyle Shanahan had an opportunity to work alongside his father, Mike, when the Super Bowl-winning coach took over the Washington Commanders’ job. During a roundtable discussion on "Sunday NFL...
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers got away with 'highway robbery' in CMC trade
The 49ers might need to add a ski mask into their game-day ensemble following Christian McCaffrey’s unreal showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Because after the newly acquired running back dashed, jumped and even threw his way all over SoFi Stadium in San Francisco’s 31-14 win, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner believes the 49ers pulled off quite the heist in the McCaffrey deal.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context
Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan: 49ers with CMC are Eagles' biggest NFC threat
The Philadelphia Eagles are not messing around. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have learned that the hard way as Philadelphia has cruised to a perfect 7-0 start. Philadelphia is the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team, and has been since...
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Russell Wilson hasn’t performed to his expectations, but he will be great
Broncos CEO Greg Penner hadn’t bought the team yet when General Manager George Paton hired coach Nathaniel Hackett and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. But Penner did support Paton giving Wilson a five-year, $245 million contract extension, and penner says he has no regrets. Penner acknowledged that Wilson hasn’t...
NBC Sports
CMC discreetly warmed up arm before throwing TD pass
Throughout the 49ers' preparation for their Week 8 clash against Los Angeles, newcomer Christian McCaffrey knew coach Kyle Shanahan might try to surprise the Rams by dialing up the halfback-option throw. When game day at SoFi Stadium arrived, McCaffrey didn't want to go into the contest with his arm cold....
NBC Sports
Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win
The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an NFL head coach, passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for second on the league's all-time coaching wins list (including playoffs).
NBC Sports
Davion, Delly step up after Fox's injury in Kings' win
The Kings were handed a double dosage of adversity in their 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Spectrum Center. Sacramento lost star point guard De'Aaron Fox to knee soreness after he drew a charge and immediately grabbed his right leg. The Kings were also down 15 points at halftime on the road, so they needed someone to step up if they wanted to get out of the hole.
NBC Sports
Shanahan admits CMC's TD pass vs. Rams nearly didn't happen
One of the marquee plays in the 49ers’ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium was the touchdown pass from Christian McCaffrey to Brandon Aiyuk. Down 7-0 to the Rams, McCaffrey received the pass from Jimmy Garoppolo behind the line of scrimmage, and rather than run, the former Carolina Panthers running back opted to throw, where he found an open Aiyuk for the touchdown.
