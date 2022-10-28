ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd cosies up to girlfriend Hanni Treweek as they make an appearance at the Backyard Cinema launch in Manchester

 4 days ago

Jack P. Shepherd cut a dapper figure as he was joined by his glamorous girlfriend Hanni Treweek at the Backyard Cinema launch at Mayfield Depot in Manchester.

The Coronation Street star, 34, looked suave in a white jumper which he teamed with black trousers and lace up boots.

Placing a tender arm around his partner, Hanni looked effortlessly chic in a grey jumper and black leather mini skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWy0J_0ipQj6PW00
High spirits: Jack P. Shepherd cut a dapper figure as he was joined by his glamorous girlfriend Hanni Treweek at the Backyard Cinema Launch at Mayfield Depot in Manchester

She added a black blazer to the number and donned a pair of sheer tights and leather boots.

The beauty completed her outfit with a Dior saddle bag and a glamorous palette of makeup including a bold red lipstick.

The pair were joined at the event by Corrie co-star Kimberly Hart-Simpson who cut a stylish figure in a black leather shirt flashing a matching bralette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uelt5_0ipQj6PW00
Stylish: The pair were joined at the event by Corrie co-star Kimberly Hart-Simpson who cut a stylish figure in a black leather shirt flashing a matching bralette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHHi4_0ipQj6PW00
All smiles: The beauty donned a pair of matching trousers which boasted large splits at the front revealing a pair of towering ankle boots  as she posed with Rob Mallard

The beauty donned a pair of matching trousers which boasted large splits at the front revealing a pair of towering ankle boots.

She carried her belongings in a round crossbody bag and styled her long blonde tresses in beach waves.

Also in attendance was Faye Brookes who flashed her toned midriff in a black corset top and skinny jeans.

She opted for a feathered jacket with the ensemble and added inches to her frame in a pair of strappy towering nude heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OM40M_0ipQj6PW00
Incredible: Also in attendance was Faye Brookes who flashed her toned midriff in a black corset top and skinny jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20atcs_0ipQj6PW00
Stunning: She opted for a feathered jacket with the ensemble and added inches to her frame in a pair of strapy towering nude heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWeqT_0ipQj6PW00
Eye catching: Soap actress Mollie Gallagher, 24, looked incredible in a black leather mini skirt which she tucked a dark jumper into

Soap actress Mollie Gallagher, 24, looked incredible in a black leather mini skirt which she tucked a dark jumper into.

She sported a coordinated jacket with leopard print collar with the outfit and added a pair of sheer patterned tights and chunky boots with the look.

Meanwhile Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Gallagher seemed in high spirits as she posed on the red carpet in a tan trench coat.

She cut a casual figure in a pair of blue jeans which she teamed with a black crop top and crisp white trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492put_0ipQj6PW00
Chic: She sported a coordinated jacket with leopard print collar with the outfit and added a pair of sheer patterned tights and chunky boots with the look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXnE3_0ipQj6PW00
Casual: Meanwhile Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Gallagher seemed in high spirits as she posed on the red carpet in a tan trench coat and blue jeans

Community Policy