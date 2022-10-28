Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is right around the corner and Thursday night, the city of Chicopee gathered to celebrate all things spooky!

The annual Chicopee Spooktacular kicked off Halloween festivities for the city at Szot Park. The event featured trick or treating, hot dogs served by Chicopee Fresh, dance performances and of course music.

Residents even had a chance to meet their local city councilors, police and fire departments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.