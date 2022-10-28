ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pop1F_0ipQit1t00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is right around the corner and Thursday night, the city of Chicopee gathered to celebrate all things spooky!

Dangers that pet owners need to know this Halloween

The annual Chicopee Spooktacular kicked off Halloween festivities for the city at Szot Park. The event featured trick or treating, hot dogs served by Chicopee Fresh, dance performances and of course music.

Residents even had a chance to meet their local city councilors, police and fire departments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Recollections of a Pittsfield kid: Trick-or-treat advice

What do you remember about Halloween time during your childhood? Think back and let the cobwebs clear a bit. I bet that you enjoyed the revelries as much as my sister, brother and I did in the 1960’s. It all began with growing our own pumpkins in the back...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

Great Fall weather drives residents to local pumpkin patch

The crisp fall weather has made this Sunday the perfect day for picking pumpkins here in the Pioneer Valley, and just in time for Halloween! All day people kept coming to Hager's Farm Market along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne Falls. They all had one thing in mind; to get just the right pumpkin to carve into a scary icon for Halloween night.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy