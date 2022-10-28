ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera.

On December 1, 2017, officers were called out to the Studio 6 Motel near 12th and V streets after it was reported that a man had been found unresponsive in one of the rooms.

Officers said they went into the room and found Herrera had been shot to death.

While investigating, detectives said they were not able to find any active leads, causing Herrera’s death to be labeled as a cold case.

Despite not having any new leads, detectives continued to investigate the homicide and recently caught a break in the case after getting a tip that Jaramillo was involved.

Officials said they were able to determine that Jaramillo was one of two suspects who were caught on surveillance footage trying to use Herrera’s stolen debit card after his death.

Jaramillo was arrested in Turlock and later booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

