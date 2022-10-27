Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
Murfreesboro Residents Can Now Report Speeding and Traffic Concerns to Local Police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 31, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others. Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will...
athleticbusiness.com
Coach Who Hid Camera, Recorded Young Girls Sentenced to Prison
A former coach in Tennessee was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for recording images of girls with a hidden camera. Andrew Halford, 34, was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday in Carthage, Tenn., in a plea deal. “We believed at the sentencing hearing, whether that came...
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
thecentersquare.com
Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal
(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
murfreesboro.com
Local McDonald’s Owner Helping Workers Toward MTSU Degrees
Students taking advantage of the partnership between McGuire Restaurant Group and Middle Tennessee State University are thriving, with one student employee already graduated and several more preparing to walk across the stage inside Murphy Center very soon. Two of those students, Michael Johnson and Ariane Raines, say they are reaching...
Dad calls for speed limit change in Rutherford County two years after son’s death on Halloween
As families across Middle Tennessee gear up for Halloween, one Rutherford County father continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old son, who was hit and killed by an SUV two years ago.
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Neighbors concerned with East Nashville Airbnb after shooting at Halloween party
A Halloween party turned into chaos in East Nashville after gunshots rang out, sending a 14-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
City of Murfreesboro adds to new lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill
The City of Murfreesboro amended its lawsuit on Friday against the operators of Middle Point Landfill and pointed to several violations of the EPA's Clean Air and Water Act.
Arson investigation underway after duplex fire in Whites Creek
An arson investigation is underway after several Nashville firefighters were injured at a house fire in a Whites Creek neighborhood Monday morning.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
WSMV
Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
Comments / 0