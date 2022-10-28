Read full article on original website
As RSV cases among children rise, pediatricians prepare
GOLDEN, Colo. — While Dr. James Campbell of Denver West Pediatrics understands RSV cases are an annual occurance, he acknowledges the dangers it poses to young children and that it's spreading more than usual. "First of all, the outbreak of RSV is coming very early. No one would typically...
'People should be so pissed off': Parents of severely mentally ill say Colorado's system is broken
DENVER — I asked to watch and listen. For one hour. No notes. No camera. No recording. I just wanted to listen. An hour later, after hearing the deeply personal stories of parent after parent after parent, it was clear. Whatever things politicians and bureaucrats and others think they’re doing to deal with the state of the state’s mental health care system, it’s not enough for these parents of severely mentally ill children.
'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
Local shelter addresses rise in youth domestic violence
DENVER — Every year, the month of October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The hope is to raise awareness and potentially save lives. As of September, 31 people sadly lost their lives as a result of domestic violence throughout the state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. In Denver, four people have died, according to Denver Police.
Domestic violence survivor shares her story
This woman wanted to share the story that brought her and her family to Colorado to create a new life.
Share your feline photos with 9NEWS on National Cat Day
Colorado's cat community has not disappointed, sharing some amazing feline photos with 9NEWS. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. A map will pop up, zoom in or out to find photos, videos, and stories from around Colorado. Click the orange button in the...
Free legal advice offered to Coloradans Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Coloradans who need legal advice will be able to get it at no cost starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Denver City and County Building on Thursday, Oct. 27. People can attend these free sessions in person, by video, or by phone. Legal help will be...
Here's why wildlife officials say not to leave out your pumpkins
COLORADO, USA — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to properly dispose of their pumpkins after Halloween and to not leave them out for wildlife. Not only is it illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, leaving out pumpkins can lead to unintended consequences – like attracting bears and mountain lions, CPW said Friday in a news release.
Time running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO, USA — One pile of money used to keep people housed during the pandemic is close to running out. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by federal money, would stop accepting new applications after Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
Colorado House minority leader dies of heart attack
DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning. The 55-year-old died of a heart attack, the Larimer County Coroner's Office said. "He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always...
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Remains found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 identified
BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Remains that were found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 have been identified as a woman whose daughter reported her missing in 1996, the Baca County Sheriff's Office said. DNA helped investigators identify the remains as Nora Elia Castillo. Investigators are still working to determine how...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Marshall Fire losses top $2 billion
COLORADO, USA — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 28-31
COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!. Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Coffin races are back in Manitou Springs and a hit Broadway musical has come to the Mile High City.
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
Business Buzz: Colorado a top state for business, business confidence and liquor laws
DENVER — Denver Business Journal and television partner 9News have partnered to create “Business Buzz,” a series of video conversations about some of the biggest issues in business and how they affect both employers and the people who live throughout the Denver region. Ryan Frazier and Ed...
Let's Just Vote: Prop 123 and what it means for affordable housing
COLORADO, USA — A little more than one in 10 of you have already returned your mail ballot. That's about 14%. October 31 was the recommended date to mail it back and know that it would be received by your county clerk in time. If you haven't mailed it yet, take it to a drop box.
