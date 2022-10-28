Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Greenfield police on high alert following weekend murder
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police heading into a night of trick or treating with heightened awareness following a weekend that left one person dead and five alleged gang members in jail. Police say it all started when a man was shot and killed outside a cannabis dispensary. “This is...
KSBW.com
Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
kingcityrustler.com
Gang-related shooting kills 1 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — A 20-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man in a gang-related incident Saturday morning. According to the Greenfield Police Department, local officers responded to a victim of a shooting in the 50 block of Fourth Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. There they found Ramiro Silva Martin, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
KSBW.com
Homicide arrest made in Greenfield on Saturday
GREENFIELD, Calif. — On Saturday morning, the Greenfield police department made a homicide arrest. According to investigators, officers responded to calls about a person being shot on 4th Street at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, they found 20-year-old Ramiro Silva Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
20-year-old man killed in Greenfield shooting, Greenfield gang member arrested on murder charges
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON OCT. 30 AT 11:04 AM: A Greenfield gang member was arrested on Saturday night on murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing Ramiro Silva Martin, 20, earlier on Saturday morning. 20-year-old Jamie Cerna was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Police The post 20-year-old man killed in Greenfield shooting, Greenfield gang member arrested on murder charges appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Kyla Sartin, Marrissa Walker Injured in DUI Collision on Highway 108 [Confidence, CA]
DUI Driver Arrested after Rollover Accident near Confidence Road. The incident occurred near Confidence Road on October 20th. According to reports, Kellye Asseng, 31, of Modesto, was driving eastbound on Highway 108 when her car veered off the edge and overturned for unknown reasons. Paramedics airlifted one of the passengers,...
sjvsun.com
Panel censures San Joaquin Valley judge over New Year’s DUI crash, lying to police
A Central Valley judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The commission said Judge Michael...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting. According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with...
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
Modesto Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcyclist racing BMW
MODESTO, Calif. — A 66-year-old man from Modesto died Friday night after being hit by a motorcyclist who was racing a BMW, according to police. The Modesto Police Traffic Safety Unit says an adult man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Scenic Drive from Coffee Road and racing a white BMW.
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
KSBW.com
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest north county teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested for shooting threat against Merced middle school, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot students at a middle school, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officials said a school resource officer at Rivera Middle School received a report of threats that had been made against the students. Investigators said that 42-year-old Alex Arnold Trujillo […]
