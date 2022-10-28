ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Comments / 2

Related
KSBW.com

Greenfield police on high alert following weekend murder

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police heading into a night of trick or treating with heightened awareness following a weekend that left one person dead and five alleged gang members in jail. Police say it all started when a man was shot and killed outside a cannabis dispensary. “This is...
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Gang-related shooting kills 1 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A 20-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man in a gang-related incident Saturday morning. According to the Greenfield Police Department, local officers responded to a victim of a shooting in the 50 block of Fourth Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. There they found Ramiro Silva Martin, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Homicide arrest made in Greenfield on Saturday

GREENFIELD, Calif. — On Saturday morning, the Greenfield police department made a homicide arrest. According to investigators, officers responded to calls about a person being shot on 4th Street at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, they found 20-year-old Ramiro Silva Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

20-year-old man killed in Greenfield shooting, Greenfield gang member arrested on murder charges

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON OCT. 30 AT 11:04 AM: A Greenfield gang member was arrested on Saturday night on murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing Ramiro Silva Martin, 20, earlier on Saturday morning. 20-year-old Jamie Cerna was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Police The post 20-year-old man killed in Greenfield shooting, Greenfield gang member arrested on murder charges appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Sheriff's deputies re-arrest north county teacher

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
MERCED, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy