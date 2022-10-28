ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody

By Henry Lee and KTVU staff OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned.  One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August.  Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the The post 73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
SAN JOSE, CA

