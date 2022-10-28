Read full article on original website
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
KTVU FOX 2
14-year-old boy found shot dead in Northern California, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy was found shot dead Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. At approximately 9:08 pm, an emergency caller said they heard gunshots and found the teenager lying in their front yard, officials said. When deputies arrived to the home on the 3700 block...
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car
SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
sjvsun.com
Panel censures San Joaquin Valley judge over New Year’s DUI crash, lying to police
A Central Valley judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The commission said Judge Michael...
Man found hiding in Benicia woman's bedroom with duct tape, knife, police say
BENICIA, Calif. — A man was found hiding inside a Benicia woman's closet with a knife early Sunday morning, police said. The Benicia Police Department said they received a call from a woman along the 1300 block of West K Street reporting noises coming from her bedroom. Police said...
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
Search underway for gunman who opened fired at Visalia house party
Visalia police are searching for suspects after one person was shot during a party at West Prospect avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
Tulare man shoots woman then fires at Tulare County deputies, officials say
24-year-old Joey See is suspected of shooting a woman inside a home then firing several rounds at an approaching deputy.
CBS News
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Fresno DA charges Manuel Bracker with attempted murder in Fresno Lithia Ford dealership stabbing
The Fresno County's District Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Manuel Bracker with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno.
Homeless man tragically killed crossing street had gotten clean, was turning life around
MODESTO, Calif. — A man experiencing homelessness in Modesto was tragically killed while crossing McHenry Avenue. It came at a time when his family says he was turning his life around after battles with mental health and drug addiction. To his family, he always was and will always be...
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting. According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with...
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody
By Henry Lee and KTVU staff OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the The post 73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody appeared first on KION546.
San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
