Madisonville, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco Rowing Regatta to bring some 1,000 rowers to Brazos River on Sunday

The inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by Waco Rowing Center will float through town on Sunday, bringing a widely loved sport to the Brazos River. The event is expected to draw thousands of guests to Waco’s riverfront, with about 1,000 participants registered to race, said Matt Scheuritzel, rowing coach and executive director of the Waco Rowing Center.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bears hope to continue to bring pressure against Sooners

The last time Baylor saw a Jeff Lebby coached offense was in the Sugar Bowl, and it wasn’t pretty for Ole Miss. The Bears completely wrecked the Rebels’ attack as they sacked quarterbacks 10 times to spark a 21-7 win on New Year’s Day. After amassing a...
NORMAN, OK
KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Bears break long losing skid in Lubbock

LUBBOCK — It’s been a long time since Baylor could come home from West Texas a winner. Put it this way: Not only were none of the current Baylor players born yet the last time the Bears won in Lubbock, but some of their parents were in high school at the time.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ole Miss rushing attack too much for A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M had its best start all season Saturday night against Ole Miss, scoring on its first two series with a freshman quarterback and the defense getting key stops against the Rebels’ fast-moving offense. But that proved unsustainable as Ole Miss’ ground game got rolling,...
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor

Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’

Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
LUBBOCK, TX
News Channel 25

Someone in Waco captures $500,000 Texas Lottery jackpot

WACO, Texas — Someone in Waco hit the $500,000 jackpot, according to a tweet this week from the Texas Lottery. No additional details were provided in Thursday's Twitter message, but congrats to who won. 25 News will provide additional details should they become available.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Collen to speak at Waco Rotary Club

November’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WACO, TX

