Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco Rowing Regatta to bring some 1,000 rowers to Brazos River on Sunday
The inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by Waco Rowing Center will float through town on Sunday, bringing a widely loved sport to the Brazos River. The event is expected to draw thousands of guests to Waco’s riverfront, with about 1,000 participants registered to race, said Matt Scheuritzel, rowing coach and executive director of the Waco Rowing Center.
WacoTrib.com
Bears hope to continue to bring pressure against Sooners
The last time Baylor saw a Jeff Lebby coached offense was in the Sugar Bowl, and it wasn’t pretty for Ole Miss. The Bears completely wrecked the Rebels’ attack as they sacked quarterbacks 10 times to spark a 21-7 win on New Year’s Day. After amassing a...
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17
2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Bears break long losing skid in Lubbock
LUBBOCK — It’s been a long time since Baylor could come home from West Texas a winner. Put it this way: Not only were none of the current Baylor players born yet the last time the Bears won in Lubbock, but some of their parents were in high school at the time.
Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
WacoTrib.com
Ole Miss rushing attack too much for A&M
COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M had its best start all season Saturday night against Ole Miss, scoring on its first two series with a freshman quarterback and the defense getting key stops against the Rebels’ fast-moving offense. But that proved unsustainable as Ole Miss’ ground game got rolling,...
Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor
Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’
Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
WacoTrib.com
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s loss to Ole Miss
Texas A&M had its best start all season Saturday night. But it proved unsustainable as Ole Miss’ ground game got rolling and the Aggies' defense couldn’t get off the field.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
The Toxicity of Jimbo Fisher
In Lead Columnist Kyle Golik's Sunday Feature, he looks at the downfalls of Jimbo Fisher on and off the field...
News Channel 25
Someone in Waco captures $500,000 Texas Lottery jackpot
WACO, Texas — Someone in Waco hit the $500,000 jackpot, according to a tweet this week from the Texas Lottery. No additional details were provided in Thursday's Twitter message, but congrats to who won. 25 News will provide additional details should they become available.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reacts to Texas A&M's latest loss: 'Came up 1 play short'
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night, 31-28 to Ole Miss. Fisher elected to start freshman Conner Weigman for the first time this season, and the Aggies started strong on offense, but couldn’t sustain it as Ole Miss churned out 390 rushing yards.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Collen to speak at Waco Rotary Club
November’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6,...
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Comments / 1