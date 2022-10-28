Skatepark reopens after 6 months of construction
Skaters wasted no time breaking into the ramps at the newly reopened Cole Park Skate Park.
The skate park shut down in April for $70,000 worth of repairs and improvements.
Supply chain shortages and weather delays turned what was supposed to be a 2-month project into 6 months.
So what do skateboarders think of the upgrades?
Well. they're stoked!
"Everything is like flushed, finished, good so it's an areal solid park now. ten out of ten," said Jeremy Maldonado, a skater.
"Finally man, you know we've been waiting along time, we're excited,Said Alex Martinez, another skater.
Comments / 0