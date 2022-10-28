Skatepark reopens after 6 months of construction

Skaters wasted no time breaking into the ramps at the newly reopened Cole Park Skate Park.

The skate park shut down in April for $70,000 worth of repairs and improvements.

Supply chain shortages and weather delays turned what was supposed to be a 2-month project into 6 months.

So what do skateboarders think of the upgrades?

Well. they're stoked!

"Everything is like flushed, finished, good so it's an areal solid park now. ten out of ten," said Jeremy Maldonado, a skater.

"Finally man, you know we've been waiting along time, we're excited,Said Alex Martinez, another skater.

