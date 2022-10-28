ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

MSU focuses on fundamentals over bye week

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two straight months of football can run players through the wringer, so when the bye week hits it’s much appreciated. “It came at a good time in the season,” Montana State football linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “It is a long season, especially with where we want to go, so it is good to get that break and get a little time to rest while also keeping our focus for the next game.”
BOZEMAN, MT
MSU doctoral student wins top prize at national competition

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University doctoral student received national recognition for an oral research presentation at a conference for Indigenous people in STEM. Stephanann Costello, a fifth-year Ph.D. student was awarded first place for her graduate research presentation that describes the role of taurine metabolism in the development and progression of familial dysautonomia.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
MISSOULA, MT
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
MISSOULA, MT
Montanans prepare for upcoming travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you haven’t started or thought about booking a flight to travel, now is the time. According to the Transportation Security Administration, travel numbers have climbed since the start of the...
BOZEMAN, MT
Yellowstone opens North Entrance early

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park opened its North Entrance in Gardiner Sunday. The road was scheduled to open Nov. 1, but opened early due to contractors completing striping work Saturday. Yellowstone officials also announced park visitors' entrance fees are waived for Oct. 30 and 31. Yellowstone National Park...
GARDINER, MT
Big Dipper to close Higgins Ave. location this winter

MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in its 30-year history, Big Dipper Ice Cream is temporarily closing its iconic storefront on Higgins Avenue in Missoula for the winter. We reached out to Bryan Hickey, Big Dipper's president, for a statement following the surprising announcement. He tells us their...
MISSOULA, MT
Madison Co. fire warden named DNRC fire cooperator of the year

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Madison County fire warden was recognized as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Joe Brummell serves as the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator. The award recognizes someone for their support...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman for its 14th year. Kids will have the opportunity to meet and learn from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham. Hale and Pham will lead author talks, workshops and hands-on activities.
BOZEMAN, MT
Missoula's emergency winter shelter opens for season

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's emergency winter shelter is now open for the season. The Johnson Street shelter is open to help people experiencing homelessness during the harsh winter months. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected to stay open through March. The shelter is...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Police Department addresses rainbow fentanyl concerns

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Police Department is addressing concerns about fentanyl and trick or treating. They confirm that rainbow fentanyl is real, with the deadly drug coming in many colors, and that it has reached Montana. They also report agencies in other states have found smugglers using candy packaging to disguise the drug.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Art Museum presents new photography exhibit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum presents Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection, a new exhibit that features work by 20 artists. The museum surveyed photographs collected since 1975 for the first time. The public can come celebrate the new exhibit on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to...
MISSOULA, MT
Workers restore exterior paint on Story Mansion

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's historic Story Mansion has a new paint job. Workers just wrapped up exterior paint restoration. Crews worked from July through October to restore the building's classic look. “The Story Mansion was in dire need of this painting project,” Jamie Saitta, Bozeman’s recreation manager said....
BOZEMAN, MT
Red Cross urges Montanans to donate blood this November

MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood soon to prevent a drop during the holiday season. People with all blood types are needed at this time. From Nov. 1 to 22, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of...
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Police Dept. launches new wellness app

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new app aims to keep Missoula first responders mentally and physically fit. Officers can download the Missoula Police Department Wellness App to access a wellness toolkit, get connected with a therapist and get help from chaplains. Family members can download the app as well. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
Arlee School District asks voters to approve bonds

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee School District is going big for this year’s election -- the district is putting forward two bonds totaling $9 million. The Arlee superintendent says the bonds would fund expanding the kindergarten through second grade building to include third through sixth grade, as the current building is unsafe, outdated and running out of space.
ARLEE, MT
Bozeman leaf cleanup begins

Bozeman, Mont — Around Bozeman this November, you can expect to see tractors scooping up leaves and plows pushing piles into the streets for pickup. It's a job that requires all hands on deck. “Our leaf cleanup program is pretty in depth. It takes a wide range of different...
BOZEMAN, MT

