NBCMontana
MSU focuses on fundamentals over bye week
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two straight months of football can run players through the wringer, so when the bye week hits it’s much appreciated. “It came at a good time in the season,” Montana State football linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “It is a long season, especially with where we want to go, so it is good to get that break and get a little time to rest while also keeping our focus for the next game.”
NBCMontana
Montana looks ahead to 'must-win' game against Cal Poly after 3 consecutive losses
Montana football is preparing to take on Cal Poly this Saturday at home following three consecutive losses. Two were hard pills to swallow, with one loss coming late in overtime and another only by 3 points, each against very strong teams. UM's game against the Mustangs is now a must-win...
NBCMontana
MSU doctoral student wins top prize at national competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University doctoral student received national recognition for an oral research presentation at a conference for Indigenous people in STEM. Stephanann Costello, a fifth-year Ph.D. student was awarded first place for her graduate research presentation that describes the role of taurine metabolism in the development and progression of familial dysautonomia.
NBCMontana
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
NBCMontana
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
NBCMontana
Montanans prepare for upcoming travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you haven’t started or thought about booking a flight to travel, now is the time. According to the Transportation Security Administration, travel numbers have climbed since the start of the...
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone opens North Entrance early
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park opened its North Entrance in Gardiner Sunday. The road was scheduled to open Nov. 1, but opened early due to contractors completing striping work Saturday. Yellowstone officials also announced park visitors' entrance fees are waived for Oct. 30 and 31. Yellowstone National Park...
NBCMontana
Big Dipper to close Higgins Ave. location this winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in its 30-year history, Big Dipper Ice Cream is temporarily closing its iconic storefront on Higgins Avenue in Missoula for the winter. We reached out to Bryan Hickey, Big Dipper's president, for a statement following the surprising announcement. He tells us their...
NBCMontana
Madison Co. fire warden named DNRC fire cooperator of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Madison County fire warden was recognized as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Joe Brummell serves as the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator. The award recognizes someone for their support...
NBCMontana
Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman for its 14th year. Kids will have the opportunity to meet and learn from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham. Hale and Pham will lead author talks, workshops and hands-on activities.
NBCMontana
Missoula's emergency winter shelter opens for season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's emergency winter shelter is now open for the season. The Johnson Street shelter is open to help people experiencing homelessness during the harsh winter months. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected to stay open through March. The shelter is...
NBCMontana
Missoula Police Department addresses rainbow fentanyl concerns
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Police Department is addressing concerns about fentanyl and trick or treating. They confirm that rainbow fentanyl is real, with the deadly drug coming in many colors, and that it has reached Montana. They also report agencies in other states have found smugglers using candy packaging to disguise the drug.
NBCMontana
Missoula Art Museum presents new photography exhibit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum presents Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection, a new exhibit that features work by 20 artists. The museum surveyed photographs collected since 1975 for the first time. The public can come celebrate the new exhibit on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to...
NBCMontana
Workers restore exterior paint on Story Mansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's historic Story Mansion has a new paint job. Workers just wrapped up exterior paint restoration. Crews worked from July through October to restore the building's classic look. “The Story Mansion was in dire need of this painting project,” Jamie Saitta, Bozeman’s recreation manager said....
NBCMontana
Red Cross urges Montanans to donate blood this November
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood soon to prevent a drop during the holiday season. People with all blood types are needed at this time. From Nov. 1 to 22, all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of...
NBCMontana
Missoula Police Dept. launches new wellness app
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new app aims to keep Missoula first responders mentally and physically fit. Officers can download the Missoula Police Department Wellness App to access a wellness toolkit, get connected with a therapist and get help from chaplains. Family members can download the app as well. Officials...
NBCMontana
Arlee School District asks voters to approve bonds
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee School District is going big for this year’s election -- the district is putting forward two bonds totaling $9 million. The Arlee superintendent says the bonds would fund expanding the kindergarten through second grade building to include third through sixth grade, as the current building is unsafe, outdated and running out of space.
NBCMontana
Old Gardiner Road now connects Yellowstone's North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs
Bozeman, Mont. — The road that will connect Gardiner back to Yellowstone National Park will be open to visitors starting Nov. 1. “The restaurants, the hotels, the tour services, they are totally dependent on this road being open, and now it is,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte. That road...
NBCMontana
Bozeman leaf cleanup begins
Bozeman, Mont — Around Bozeman this November, you can expect to see tractors scooping up leaves and plows pushing piles into the streets for pickup. It's a job that requires all hands on deck. “Our leaf cleanup program is pretty in depth. It takes a wide range of different...
