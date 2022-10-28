The midterm election is one week away. Regardless of who takes the Senate and House, one thing is certain. If the donkeys are successful, Doomsday will follow due to “rigged machines, fake ballots” and a host of other excuses why they couldn’t possibly have legitimately beaten their opponents. If the elephants take over, Doomsday is imminent for different reasons. Once in power, they will immediately halt any further investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. The events of that day will be sanitized beyond recognition and Biden and Harris will be impeached. Turmoil will reign in every state where Democrats were...

42 MINUTES AGO