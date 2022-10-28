Read full article on original website
Related
House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists
At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election.Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers of the 2020 election lost by Donald Trump.There are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, small-business owners and the most geographically, racially and culturally diverse group of Republicans seeking House seats in the modern era — many of whom, like Trump in 2016, are political newcomers who have never held elected office.All told, the House...
Suella Braverman – live: Home secretary challenges critics to try to ‘get rid’ of her
Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.She said: “We need to be straight with the public. “The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control...
Alexander H. Jones: Senate race pits Justice against Good Ol' Boy
The justice and the good ol’ boy are running very different campaigns. This observation may come across as being as fresh and newsworthy as a pit bull sampling the delectable flavors of a hapless mailman. But, along with candidate quality, the contrasting strategy Cheri Beasley has chosen to run relative to Republican Ted Budd explains why the Democratic jurist finds herself poised within sight of victory in a race few prognosticators believed she could win. The darkness of Ted Budd’s campaign would have been startling...
Sharon Kennedy: One week to doomsday
The midterm election is one week away. Regardless of who takes the Senate and House, one thing is certain. If the donkeys are successful, Doomsday will follow due to “rigged machines, fake ballots” and a host of other excuses why they couldn’t possibly have legitimately beaten their opponents. If the elephants take over, Doomsday is imminent for different reasons. Once in power, they will immediately halt any further investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. The events of that day will be sanitized beyond recognition and Biden and Harris will be impeached. Turmoil will reign in every state where Democrats were...
Paul Pelosi attack - live: DA unveils charges against DePape as she says assault was politically motivated
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly...
Comments / 0