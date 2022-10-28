Arsenal Europa League qualification: What do Gunners need to finish top of Group A and which teams could they play if they fail?

Read full article on original website
'It really hurts': Wallaroos star reflects on World Cup after quarter-finals exit
Wallaroos inside centre Sharni Williams said she doesn’t “want to have to be proud” after Australia were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup. Australia began their World Cup run with an emphatic start against hosts New Zealand at Eden Park, having gone up 17-0 within the first half an hour.
What is the United Cup? The Australian Open warm-up tournament replacing the ATP Cup
A brand new tournament will kick off the 2023 summer of tennis in Australia, with the United Cup replacing the ATP Cup. National teams will be going toe to toe, as some of the sport's biggest names are set to compete in the mixed warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open.
'Far too predictable': Carlos Spencer slams All Blacks after 'frustrating' performance
Rugby legend Carlos Spencer has slammed the All Blacks after a “frustrating” attacking display during their 38-31 win over Japan on Saturday. The All Blacks were the heavy favourites ahead of the the fifth official Test match between the two nations, and carried that belief into the Test – racing out to a commanding 18-point lead in just over half an hour.
'Flush the toliet': All Blacks fans not convinced after struggle over Japan
The All Blacks have copped a truck load of flak after a poor showing in the first Test of their end of year tour against Japan. Ian Foster’s men beat Japan 38-31 in an unimpressive performance which has been widely criticised at home and has led to suggestions the three teams the All Blacks will play in the UK over the next three weeks will be relishing an opportunity.
