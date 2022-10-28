Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Private pilot describes 8-foot-long disc UFO cruising under 300 feetRoger MarshDavis, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
89-year-old woman robbed in Lincoln after being tricked into welcoming suspect
LINCOLN, Calif. — An 89-year-old woman in Lincoln reported to police Friday evening she was robbed of money, credit cards, her driver's license and more after she let a man into her house who said he needed help. She told police the man walked up to her front door...
12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from […]
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch
On Sunday, October 30, at approximately 1:20 AM, officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Contra Costa Area Office were dispatched to a possible freeway shooting on the Hillcrest off ramp from eastbound SR-4. During the shooting, the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle struck and sustained non-life...
KTVU FOX 2
14-year-old boy found shot dead in Northern California, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy was found shot dead Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. At approximately 9:08 pm, an emergency caller said they heard gunshots and found the teenager lying in their front yard, officials said. When deputies arrived to the home on the 3700 block...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
Rider on motorized scooter significantly injured in Vacaville crash, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 37-year-old rider of a motorized scooter was injured after being involved in a crash on Alamo Drive in Vacaville, police said in a Sunday morning Facebook post. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the area of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive where...
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car
SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
CBS News
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered. Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
Sacramento Police investigating attempted robberies of C.K. McClatchy High School students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two attempted robberies in the past week targeted students of Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School, the school's principal Andrea Egan said in a letter to parents. In her letter, Egan said that on two separate occasions in the past week, students walking in the neighborhood surrounding...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
