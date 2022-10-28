ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered.  Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
PETALUMA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy