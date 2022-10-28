When we picture the Wild West, our minds fill with dusty trails and bustling frontier towns. Our visit to Fort Smith included loads of western heritage and history. To keep ourselves from overloading on historical facts, we made sure to toss in some lighthearted looks back into the past. For a fun look back, we hopped on the Fort Smith Trolley for a ride through downtown. Little did we know that we would end up face-to-face with a notorious gang of robbers bent on outlaw activity.

