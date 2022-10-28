Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
These Shrimp Are Taking Flavor To The Next LevelCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Business and Industry Training works to close the skilled trades gap
Springdale-based nonprofit Business and Industry Training (BIT) has provided flexible, self-paced skills training in Northwest Arkansas for the past 26 years. Recently, the organization expanded its capacity and reach through scholarships and support from area companies and foundations. BIT director Julie McAllaster said it was founded when area plants faced...
talkbusiness.net
Housing shortages, inflation and higher-educated workforce still challenge Northwest Arkansas
Northwest Arkansas grew its population by 4.8% during the pandemic and brief 2020 recession. The unemployment rate averaged 2.9% and average annual wages grew 8.4% over the prior two-year period, according to the State of the Region report from the Northwest Arkansas Council and the University of Arkansas. The region...
cherokeephoenix.org
CNB opens 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.
TAHLEQUAH – After a frustrating delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened its long-awaited meat processing facility west of Tahlequah on Oklahoma Highway 51. About 100 people, including CN dignitaries, farmers and ranchers, news media and government representatives were in attendance for the Oct. 25...
ourchanginglives.com
Fort Smith Trolley – Outlaw Activity
When we picture the Wild West, our minds fill with dusty trails and bustling frontier towns. Our visit to Fort Smith included loads of western heritage and history. To keep ourselves from overloading on historical facts, we made sure to toss in some lighthearted looks back into the past. For a fun look back, we hopped on the Fort Smith Trolley for a ride through downtown. Little did we know that we would end up face-to-face with a notorious gang of robbers bent on outlaw activity.
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Fort Smith police warn of scam calls demanding ransom
Fort Smith police warn residents of scam calls in circulation from a caller claiming to have kidnapped children and demanding a ransom.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
thv11.com
Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Local authorities are seeking help in locating a man missing for nearly 10 days
Little Rock, Arkansas – Several law-enforcement agencies are involved in the search for an Arkansas man who was last seen nearly 10 days ago. Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating him. The 68-year-old Daniel Gibson was last seen on October 20, and he...
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. The report says the crash happened on...
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
5newsonline.com
Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigating goats killed on Uniontown farm
Three goats were shot and killed at a Crawford County farm and another is still missing. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
OK deputy pleads not guilty to Washington County assault
An Adair County, OK deputy entered a not guilty plea to an aggravated assault charge in connection with a September shooting in Washington County.
How to prevent a stroke
According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty of 2018 murder
A jury in Benton County found Zachary Harlan guilty on all counts Thursday for the 2018 murder of Steven March.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy pleads not guilty after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — An Oklahoma deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault during his arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, Adams will appear before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay for trial on Jan. 27, 2023. Travis Adams, 33,...
Comments / 0