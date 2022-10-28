ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Business and Industry Training works to close the skilled trades gap

Springdale-based nonprofit Business and Industry Training (BIT) has provided flexible, self-paced skills training in Northwest Arkansas for the past 26 years. Recently, the organization expanded its capacity and reach through scholarships and support from area companies and foundations. BIT director Julie McAllaster said it was founded when area plants faced...
SPRINGDALE, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

CNB opens 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.

TAHLEQUAH – After a frustrating delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened its long-awaited meat processing facility west of Tahlequah on Oklahoma Highway 51. About 100 people, including CN dignitaries, farmers and ranchers, news media and government representatives were in attendance for the Oct. 25...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
ourchanginglives.com

Fort Smith Trolley – Outlaw Activity

When we picture the Wild West, our minds fill with dusty trails and bustling frontier towns. Our visit to Fort Smith included loads of western heritage and history. To keep ourselves from overloading on historical facts, we made sure to toss in some lighthearted looks back into the past. For a fun look back, we hopped on the Fort Smith Trolley for a ride through downtown. Little did we know that we would end up face-to-face with a notorious gang of robbers bent on outlaw activity.
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
LAVACA, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
5NEWS

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. The report says the crash happened on...
ALMA, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

