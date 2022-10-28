ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Crashes, speeding, illegal passes | Neighbors seek remedy for Land Park Drive's traffic issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As trick-or-treaters hit up neighborhoods Halloween night, hundreds were petitioning for safety improvements on a busy Sacramento residential corridor. A petition circulated by concerned neighbors who are fed up with dangerous driving outside their front doors on Land Park Drive shared several security videos of speeding cars, illegal wrong-way passes, near misses and even a collision that sent one car into a neighbor’s lawn and a second car flipped on its side in the driveway next door.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA
