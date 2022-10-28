Read full article on original website
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
89-year-old woman robbed in Lincoln after being tricked into welcoming suspect
LINCOLN, Calif. — An 89-year-old woman in Lincoln reported to police Friday evening she was robbed of money, credit cards, her driver's license and more after she let a man into her house who said he needed help. She told police the man walked up to her front door...
2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
Sacramento Police investigating attempted robberies of C.K. McClatchy High School students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two attempted robberies in the past week targeted students of Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School, the school's principal Andrea Egan said in a letter to parents. In her letter, Egan said that on two separate occasions in the past week, students walking in the neighborhood surrounding...
Man found hiding in Benicia woman's bedroom with duct tape, knife, police say
BENICIA, Calif. — A man was found hiding inside a Benicia woman's closet with a knife early Sunday morning, police said. The Benicia Police Department said they received a call from a woman along the 1300 block of West K Street reporting noises coming from her bedroom. Police said...
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
Rider on motorized scooter significantly injured in Vacaville crash, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 37-year-old rider of a motorized scooter was injured after being involved in a crash on Alamo Drive in Vacaville, police said in a Sunday morning Facebook post. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the area of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive where...
Modesto Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcyclist racing BMW
MODESTO, Calif. — A 66-year-old man from Modesto died Friday night after being hit by a motorcyclist who was racing a BMW, according to police. The Modesto Police Traffic Safety Unit says an adult man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Scenic Drive from Coffee Road and racing a white BMW.
Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting. According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with...
Pastor offers services of hope after 14-year-old killed in North Highlands shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands father and faith leader is offering his services of hope after a 14-year-old was killed in his community. Abe Daniel, the senior pastor of Trinity Life Center, calls the tragedy heartbreaking, and he plans to join efforts with city leaders and law enforcement to stop this from happening again.
Sacramento Police Department releases video of officer shooting wanted suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department released footage of a shooting that occurred in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive earlier this month, Friday. According to Sgt. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened around noon when detectives were at the apartment complex while trying to find 32-year-old Terry Sharp.
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
Homeless man tragically killed crossing street had gotten clean, was turning life around
MODESTO, Calif. — A man experiencing homelessness in Modesto was tragically killed while crossing McHenry Avenue. It came at a time when his family says he was turning his life around after battles with mental health and drug addiction. To his family, he always was and will always be...
Crashes, speeding, illegal passes | Neighbors seek remedy for Land Park Drive's traffic issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As trick-or-treaters hit up neighborhoods Halloween night, hundreds were petitioning for safety improvements on a busy Sacramento residential corridor. A petition circulated by concerned neighbors who are fed up with dangerous driving outside their front doors on Land Park Drive shared several security videos of speeding cars, illegal wrong-way passes, near misses and even a collision that sent one car into a neighbor’s lawn and a second car flipped on its side in the driveway next door.
Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
Officer won’t face charges in killing mentally ill Black man in Contra Costa County
DANVILLE, Calif. — A former police officer already imprisoned for one fatal shooting in a wealthy San Francisco suburb won't face criminal charges in a second slaying, this one of a homeless Black man who asked the officer to kill him during a 30-second confrontation, a prosecutor said Friday.
Armijo High student arrested after bringing loaded pistol to school, police say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Armijo High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a loaded gun on campus. According to a news release, a Fairfield school resource officer assigned to the school was told about a problem between two male students where one threatened to harm the other.
Man arrested for assault of victim in deadly shooting at Grant Union High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of assault, but not for killing a man in a shooting during a Grant Union High School football game, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Ronzell Belton , 18, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Sacramento Police Department said...
