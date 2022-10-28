SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As trick-or-treaters hit up neighborhoods Halloween night, hundreds were petitioning for safety improvements on a busy Sacramento residential corridor. A petition circulated by concerned neighbors who are fed up with dangerous driving outside their front doors on Land Park Drive shared several security videos of speeding cars, illegal wrong-way passes, near misses and even a collision that sent one car into a neighbor’s lawn and a second car flipped on its side in the driveway next door.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO