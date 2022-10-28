Read full article on original website
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
myedmondsnews.com
Public hearings for 2023 budget, property taxes on Edmonds City Council Nov. 1 agenda
As discussions about the City of Edmonds 2023 draft budget continue, it’s a busy week ahead for both the Edmonds City Council and citizens who monitor their work. Presentations and public hearings on the city’s revenue sources, property taxes and the proposed budget are set for the council’s regular business meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline has a new herbicide-free solution to address hard to reach weeds on City property
The City of Shoreline stopped using herbicides on a general basis years ago - which is why there are so many volunteer groups happily taking care of Shoreline parks. There had been some limited, targeted use of herbicides for the control of noxious weeds in inaccessible natural areas or ROW, which required director approval.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
myedmondsnews.com
Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR 104 starts this week for light rail work
As early as Oct. 31, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations near the State Route 104 and I-5 interchange in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 northbound off-ramps to both eastbound and westbound SR 104. The ramp from southbound I-5 to eastbound SR 104 will be closed at night as well.
myedmondsnews.com
Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3
People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
Several businesses burn in 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews continue to put out hot spots after a fire erupted in a commercial building early Friday. A total of 30 units worked together to battle the fire burning in the heart of Downtown Sumner on Main Street. EPFR says the...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
KING-5
30 units respond to fire in historic downtown Sumner
Dozens of fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner early Friday morning. Fire crews said “multiple” businesses were damaged.
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
Man claims his ballot was filled out by someone else. Here's how King County Elections caught the mistake
RENTON, Wash. — A man in western Washington posted a claim on social media that his ballot never arrived in the mail and then he was notified that someone else had voted for him. King County Elections headquarters in Renton gave KING 5 a look at where every single...
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Backyards are for the birds
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Birds deepen the pleasure we take in our gardens, captivating us with their plumage, songs and antics. But did you know they also help with insect control in the garden? That’s because more than 95% of their diet is made up of insects, most intensely in the warmer months when they’re feeding their young. In the cooler months, they rely mostly on berries, seeds and nuts.
Seattle officials propose offering gift cards to meth addicts to encourage sobriety as drug overdoses surge
Seattle council members have proposed rolling out a “contingency management” program that would offer gift cards to those addicted to meth who are enrolled in a sobriety course.
everettpost.com
Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire
Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
