Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Birds deepen the pleasure we take in our gardens, captivating us with their plumage, songs and antics. But did you know they also help with insect control in the garden? That’s because more than 95% of their diet is made up of insects, most intensely in the warmer months when they’re feeding their young. In the cooler months, they rely mostly on berries, seeds and nuts.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO