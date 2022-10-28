ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Roquan Smith Trade Is a Typical Move From the Ravens

Our weekly afternoon notes with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away …. • The Ravens’ trade of second- and fifth-round picks for Roquan Smith is very much a Baltimore deadline move. They’ve made these sorts of deals in the past, with Eugene Monroe, Marcus Peters and Yannick Ngakoue big names to come in over the past decade. Two of those trades were made to bring in guys, such as Smith, in contract years—they wound up re-signing Monroe in March 2014, five months after trading for him, and losing Ngakoue the offseason after dealing for him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson

Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
SEATTLE, WA
Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success

It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans

The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tyron Time? Cowboys Have ETA For Smith Return

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a solid start despite some major offensive contributors missing significant periods of time. As the de facto second half of the season looms, further help now has a timetable attached to it. In a spot on 105.3 The Fan, COO Stephen Jones addressed...
DALLAS, TX
Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle

NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’

The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
DETROIT, MI
Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders

The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Former Gators Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Just hours after Gators head coach Billy Napier confirmed Brenton Cox Jr.'s dismissal from the Florida football program, the former Gators edge rusher announced his next step by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday evening. As speculation swirls regarding the reason(s) behind Cox's unexpected departure — a matter...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances

NASHVILLE – Ugo Amadi’s homecoming was short-lived. And not particularly productive. The Tennessee Titans waived the veteran defensive back on Monday, a little more than two months after they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had acquired him nine days earlier. Tennessee gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquirte the 25-year-old Nashville native (he graduated from Overton High School) who spent his first three years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver

The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
ALABAMA STATE
CINCINNATI, OH
CLEVELAND, OH

