Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Roquan Smith Trade Is a Typical Move From the Ravens
Our weekly afternoon notes with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away …. • The Ravens’ trade of second- and fifth-round picks for Roquan Smith is very much a Baltimore deadline move. They’ve made these sorts of deals in the past, with Eugene Monroe, Marcus Peters and Yannick Ngakoue big names to come in over the past decade. Two of those trades were made to bring in guys, such as Smith, in contract years—they wound up re-signing Monroe in March 2014, five months after trading for him, and losing Ngakoue the offseason after dealing for him.
Wichita Eagle
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success
It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Wichita Eagle
Tyron Time? Cowboys Have ETA For Smith Return
The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a solid start despite some major offensive contributors missing significant periods of time. As the de facto second half of the season looms, further help now has a timetable attached to it. In a spot on 105.3 The Fan, COO Stephen Jones addressed...
Wichita Eagle
Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle
NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Frustrated By Offensive Line Performance vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The 1-5-1 Houston Texans sustained a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 32 attempts, but Houston's run defense was not the primary reason behind its defeat. The Texans put together their worst offensive...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’
The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders
The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
Wichita Eagle
Former Gators Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Just hours after Gators head coach Billy Napier confirmed Brenton Cox Jr.'s dismissal from the Florida football program, the former Gators edge rusher announced his next step by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday evening. As speculation swirls regarding the reason(s) behind Cox's unexpected departure — a matter...
Wichita Eagle
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances
NASHVILLE – Ugo Amadi’s homecoming was short-lived. And not particularly productive. The Tennessee Titans waived the veteran defensive back on Monday, a little more than two months after they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had acquired him nine days earlier. Tennessee gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquirte the 25-year-old Nashville native (he graduated from Overton High School) who spent his first three years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wichita Eagle
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
Wichita Eagle
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Offers $1250 Treat for Browns-Bengals MNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There will be a lot riding on this tremendous Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and the Browns, and if you want a little protection for what you have riding on the game, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which generates up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance for new customers.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Hyped Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals play the Browns on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cincinnati is looking for their first AFC North win of the season. Check out some of their pregame videos below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so...
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scares Up $1000 MNF Offer for Browns-Bengals on Halloween
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Bengals-Browns Monday Night Football matchup has a lot riding on it, as Joe Burrow is aiming to get his first victory over Cleveland and the Browns need a win to stay in the AFC North divisional race. It’s the type of spirited game that could go either way, which is why you should sign up for the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Comments / 0