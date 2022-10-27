ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

'He's on fire!': Fireball engulfs motorcyclist after Arkansas trooper uses Taser during pursuit

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4Cub_0ipQgK4k00

An Arkansas motorcyclist who was carrying a backpack with gasoline in it was surrounded by a fireball after a state trooper used a Taser on him during a foot pursuit, authorities said.

An Arkansas State Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop of Christopher Gaylor, who was driving his motorcycle at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 13. No license plate was visible, state officials said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Gaylor is accused of refusing to comply and speeding up to nearly 100 mph, state police said. He also allegedly ignored multiple stop signs and traffic lights.

Eventually, Gaylor got off his motorcycle in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and attemped to flee before another state trooper deployed a Taser. A “fireball engulfed” Gaylor because he was carrying approximately a gallon of gasoline in a backpack, state officials said in the statement.

In dramatic dashcam video of the incident provided to The Associated Press, law enforcement officials officers can be heard telling Gaylor to “get on the ground” before flames can be seen.

“He’s on fire!,” they are heard yelling in the video.

NORTH CAROLINA: Nurse accused of killing patients with fatal insulin doses, officials say

ARIZONA: Police make arrest after governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized

Law enforcement officials extinguished the fire before Gaylor was transported by ambulance for medical care. He remained hospitalized Thursday. State officials said he is "expected to recuperate" in their statement but declined to provide additional information on his condition.

Gaylor, 38, faces felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving charges.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

No Arkansas trooper is under investigation related to the incident, officials confirmed Thursday.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'He's on fire!': Fireball engulfs motorcyclist after Arkansas trooper uses Taser during pursuit

Comments / 43

Skycop46
1d ago

I used to carry spare gas in a metal container on the rack of my bike but not on my body!

Reply
4
kate Bailey
3d ago

Took him awhile to remember ‘Stop Drop and Roll’—😳

Reply(4)
12
 

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

