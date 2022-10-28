ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Wichita Eagle

Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident

The incident involving two Michigan players and several members of the Michigan State football team post-game in the tunnel at the Big House has become national news at this point. The two U-M players who were seen being attacked in videos that have circulated throughout social media have been identified...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

How Tennessee’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 9

Tennessee picked up a huge blowout win over SEC East foe Kentucky. The Vols continue to pick up momentum as they march through the 2022 slate. Tennessee is now set to face their last big test of the regular season, No. 1 Georgia. Here's a look at how the Bulldogs and the rest of Tennessee's 2022 opponents performed in Week 9.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Big 12 Inks $2.3 Billion Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox Sports

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference notched a critical media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports through at least the 2030-31 season worth $2.3 billion. The deal gives some insurance and stability to the league that's had its fair share of concerns over the last two years. Michael Smith...
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Former Gators Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Just hours after Gators head coach Billy Napier confirmed Brenton Cox Jr.'s dismissal from the Florida football program, the former Gators edge rusher announced his next step by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday evening. As speculation swirls regarding the reason(s) behind Cox's unexpected departure — a matter...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scares Up $1000 MNF Offer for Browns-Bengals on Halloween

CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Offers $1250 Treat for Browns-Bengals MNF

CINCINNATI, OH

