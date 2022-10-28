Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Photos and Video from Alabama Football’s First Practice of LSU Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of the week ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face LSU this coming Saturday. Alabama practiced outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for an hour and a half, with the Crimson Tide donning spider pads for the duration of the practice. Weather conditions were cloudy, with temperatures hovering in the low 70s Fahrenheit and winds blowing 3 m.p.h. due east.
Wichita Eagle
Bryan Harsin timeline at Auburn: How we got here
After less than two very tumultuous years, the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is over. Amid news that John Cohen is set to come over from Mississippi State to Auburn, the word finally came down that Harsin’s time on the Plains came to an end. Between the allegations, the...
Wichita Eagle
DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis Expected to Return to Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will have two impactful defensive linemen back at practices this week. Senior DJ Dale and freshman Jaheim Oatis are both slated to return to practice this week, head coach Nick Saban announced on Monday morning. While the two might be back in action, their status for this weekend's game at LSU is still to be determined.
Wichita Eagle
Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Fired Ahead of Matchup Against Mississippi State
Bryan Harsin has been fired as the Auburn Tigers' head football coach, the school announced this morning. The school released a statement confirming that Harsin has been relieved of his duties and that a search for a new coach to lead their football program will begin as soon as possible.
Comments / 0