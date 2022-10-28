ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Nathan

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan, diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, has endured days in the ICU and years of difficult treatment. With a passion for sharks and scary things, Nathan and his family learned at the Downtown Summerlin "Parade of Mischief" that they were going to spend Halloween at Disney World, Sea World and other theme parks in Orlando!
news3lv.com

Up to the Challenge: Krystal and Chloe take on Burn Boot Camp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. Krystal Allan and Chloe Koast recently took on the task of working at Burn Boot Camp in Centennial Hills. Burn Boot Camp hosts a number of camps. They also have complimentary child watch, nutrition guidance, online workouts and more.
news3lv.com

'Sunset Park'd' food truck festival returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The food truck festival "Sunset Park'd" is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
news3lv.com

Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for missing 83-year-old Las Vegas woman

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An 83-year-old woman has been reported missing in Las Vegas, and police are asking for the public's help locating her. Ann Srun was last seen in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 30. She is 4'10, 134 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. MORE...
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
news3lv.com

John Katsilometes talks New Year's entertainment at Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Entertainment is being unveiled for New Year's Eve around Las Vegas. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about the names announced for the Fremont Street Experience. He also talked about Katy Perry's viral "eye" incident at Resorts World Las Vegas.
news3lv.com

'TODAY' show goes full Las Vegas for annual Halloween costumes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC's "TODAY" show always goes big for Halloween, and this year's edition featured some Sin City flair. The TODAY team paid tribute to Las Vegas icons past and present on Monday during its third hour. Anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to the skies...
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport generates $1 billion through slot machines

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The slot machines at Harry Reid International Airport have generated a total of $1 billion throughout its 36 years of operation. Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession celebrated the accomplishment on Monday. Harry Reid International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport are currently the only two...
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
news3lv.com

Virgin Hotels launch International Anime Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever anime music festival is coming to the valley. Anime Entertainment LLC is introducing the first anime 'DJ-led multimedia concert rave' at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Popular virtually animated Youtubers and virtual singers are gathering to debut its 2023 North American...
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
