Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Nathan
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan, diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, has endured days in the ICU and years of difficult treatment. With a passion for sharks and scary things, Nathan and his family learned at the Downtown Summerlin "Parade of Mischief" that they were going to spend Halloween at Disney World, Sea World and other theme parks in Orlando!
City of North Las Vegas to host 3rd annual 'Paws in the Park' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating our furry friends this weekend. There will be a 3rd annual 'Paws in the Park' event taking place on Sunday, November 6th, from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find the event at the Aliante Nature Discovery...
Up to the Challenge: Krystal and Chloe take on Burn Boot Camp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. Krystal Allan and Chloe Koast recently took on the task of working at Burn Boot Camp in Centennial Hills. Burn Boot Camp hosts a number of camps. They also have complimentary child watch, nutrition guidance, online workouts and more.
Opportunity Village looks to hire direct support professionals during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Opportunity Village is looking to add dozens of special needs professionals looking to help people with disabilities during an upcoming hiring opportunity. The nonprofit is looking to hire 60 Direct Support Professionals during the event, which will be held on Saturday, November 5, from 10...
Shack Shack partners with VGK fans to raise money for USO Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shake Shack is calling out all VGK fans to help raise money for USO Nevada. Join the “VGK Ladies,” “Vegas Knights Click,” and the “Vegas Golden Knights Misfits Fan Group” on Tuesday, November 1 to show support. Guests can...
Brand strategist Troy Gallo talks best of Halloween in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — No one does Halloween quite like Las Vegas. Troy Gallo from the BrainTrust Agency joined us to talk about the best everything when it comes to the holiday and how Vegas is bringing the scares.
'Sunset Park'd' food truck festival returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The food truck festival "Sunset Park'd" is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
'Open the Books' talks spending from Paycheck Protection Program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Open the Books is tracking federal spending to see where your tax dollars are going. CEO and founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about what the organization found when it studied the Paycheck Protection Program.
Magician Teller shows progress after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas magician Teller is making some magic moves after his recent hospital visit. The magical icon shared his first picture at home after going to the hospital earlier this month for heart surgery. He's battled a number of health issues over the past few...
Las Vegas police search for missing 83-year-old Las Vegas woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An 83-year-old woman has been reported missing in Las Vegas, and police are asking for the public's help locating her. Ann Srun was last seen in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 30. She is 4'10, 134 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. MORE...
The Parlour serves up fast-casual breakfast in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new, bougie fast-casual breakfast spot is celebrating Halloween with some spooky sips and terrifying treats. Alec Nunez from The Parlour in downtown Las Vegas joined us to share their tastes for the holiday!
Suspect arrested in homicide where 6-year-old ran to neighbor to report mother was shot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for murder after a 6-year-old ran to a neighbor in Las Vegas to report their mother had been shot last week, according to police. Ishmil Swafford, 43, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Friday, LVMPD confirmed in a...
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
John Katsilometes talks New Year's entertainment at Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Entertainment is being unveiled for New Year's Eve around Las Vegas. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about the names announced for the Fremont Street Experience. He also talked about Katy Perry's viral "eye" incident at Resorts World Las Vegas.
'TODAY' show goes full Las Vegas for annual Halloween costumes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC's "TODAY" show always goes big for Halloween, and this year's edition featured some Sin City flair. The TODAY team paid tribute to Las Vegas icons past and present on Monday during its third hour. Anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to the skies...
Harry Reid Airport generates $1 billion through slot machines
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The slot machines at Harry Reid International Airport have generated a total of $1 billion throughout its 36 years of operation. Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession celebrated the accomplishment on Monday. Harry Reid International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport are currently the only two...
Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
Melinda Sheckells talks Concours d'Elegance at Wynn, Formula One party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another weekend of events has wrapped up in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to cover all the fun happenings.
Virgin Hotels launch International Anime Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever anime music festival is coming to the valley. Anime Entertainment LLC is introducing the first anime 'DJ-led multimedia concert rave' at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Popular virtually animated Youtubers and virtual singers are gathering to debut its 2023 North American...
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
