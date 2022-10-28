LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan, diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, has endured days in the ICU and years of difficult treatment. With a passion for sharks and scary things, Nathan and his family learned at the Downtown Summerlin "Parade of Mischief" that they were going to spend Halloween at Disney World, Sea World and other theme parks in Orlando!

