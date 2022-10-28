KITTITAS COUNTY -- Some people in Kittitas County have been receiving election ballots with a tear over one of the voting boxes. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit says there was an issue with their printer that caused some ballots to be mailed out with a partial rip. "It actually just removes the box, but part of it is, it's everywhere from a pen hole to a total removal so it's not the same on every ballot."

