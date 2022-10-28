Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Some voters in Kittitas County are receiving ballots with rips
KITTITAS COUNTY -- Some people in Kittitas County have been receiving election ballots with a tear over one of the voting boxes. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit says there was an issue with their printer that caused some ballots to be mailed out with a partial rip. "It actually just removes the box, but part of it is, it's everywhere from a pen hole to a total removal so it's not the same on every ballot."
KIMA TV
Malloy Saddle Fire spreads 18 acres as fire is 50 percent contained
Multiple crews are working to put out the Malloy Saddle fire that is burning ins Yakima County. Officials from the Department of Natural Resources say the fire was reported on Sunday night and is burning five miles south of the community of Nile. The fire has burned 18 acres to...
KIMA TV
Sunnyside officers involved in shooting, suspect left with non-life-threatening injuries
SUNNYSIDE -- Sunnyside officers responded to shots fired on the 2300 block of E Yakima Valley Highway around 4am Saturday morning. According to officials, the two responding officers located the suspect who was armed with a gun. They say the suspect shot at the officers several times, before they returned...
