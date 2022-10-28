ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Oregon football wins 7th straight game, defeats Cal 42-24

BERKELEY, Calif. — After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: With fentanyl overdoses rising, no street drug is safe

EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Fireworks banned in the City of Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department stated that effective Saturday, October 29, 2022, all consumer fireworks are banned in the City of Eugene. (See Council ordinance #20674) EPD says that people can no longer sell, purchase, or use fireworks within the city's limits. Officials say examples include:. Sparklers.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Kids begin Halloween with Eugene PD's Candy with a Cop

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

South Eugene family claims the 'Spookiest Yard' for Halloween

A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best décor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween for the past forty years,
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume

The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Families stay dry at 'Trunk or Treat' event at Sheppard Motors

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday night's forecast may be cool and rainy, but a car dealership had one of many local events where families could stay dry and celebrate Halloween!. Monday afternoon Sheppard Motors hosted a 'Trunk or Treat event' in their Eugene showroom. Families got to check out decorated...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Family friendly Halloween fun at the Eugene Y

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

No threat found after Riverbend Hospital active shooter text alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police responded Sunday night to reports of internal text alerts at Riverbend Hospital alerting employees of an active shooter situation. The active shooter alerts were followed by a series of decreasing level alerts, Springfield Police say. Springfield Police arrived at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. and contacted hospital security staff.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home

EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
EUGENE, OR

