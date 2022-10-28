Read full article on original website
Average gas prices fall in Eugene, but tight supply may cause future challenges
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.83/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a...
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
Despite double-digit win at Cal, Oregon football admits they can play better
BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon’s motto coming into the week was hungry and humble. Oregon defeated Cal Saturday, 42-24, and make no mistake: the Ducks wanted this win - just not in this way. And that’s where the humbling lessons come in. Despite this trip to Berkley seeming...
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Oregon football wins 7th straight game, defeats Cal 42-24
BERKELEY, Calif. — After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards...
Police: With fentanyl overdoses rising, no street drug is safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
Fireworks banned in the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department stated that effective Saturday, October 29, 2022, all consumer fireworks are banned in the City of Eugene. (See Council ordinance #20674) EPD says that people can no longer sell, purchase, or use fireworks within the city's limits. Officials say examples include:. Sparklers.
Buck deer left to waste in Eugene; public's help sought to find person(s) responsible
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public's help to identify those involved in the waste of a buck deer in Eugene. At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, troopers learned of the buck deer left to waste along Willow Creek Road near W 18th Ave.
Kids begin Halloween with Eugene PD's Candy with a Cop
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
South Eugene family claims the 'Spookiest Yard' for Halloween
A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best décor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween for the past forty years,
Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume
The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
Families stay dry at 'Trunk or Treat' event at Sheppard Motors
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday night's forecast may be cool and rainy, but a car dealership had one of many local events where families could stay dry and celebrate Halloween!. Monday afternoon Sheppard Motors hosted a 'Trunk or Treat event' in their Eugene showroom. Families got to check out decorated...
Family friendly Halloween fun at the Eugene Y
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
No threat found after Riverbend Hospital active shooter text alerts
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police responded Sunday night to reports of internal text alerts at Riverbend Hospital alerting employees of an active shooter situation. The active shooter alerts were followed by a series of decreasing level alerts, Springfield Police say. Springfield Police arrived at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. and contacted hospital security staff.
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
