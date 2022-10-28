Read full article on original website
Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
whcuradio.com
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
Fentanyl may have contributed to Town of Union crash
Fentanyl may have contributed to a crash that occurred in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th.
Susquehanna County Motorist Runs Rather than Helps Following Crash
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash at the beginning of the month in Bridgewater Township in which the driver of one vehicle was hurt and the driver and occupants of the other vehicle took off running rather than help the injured woman. Authorities say at 8:42...
Ride share driver shot in Johnson City
A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) offers county residents a drop-off option for glass recycling
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) now offers Tompkins County residents a drop-off option for glass recycling in addition to the well-established curbside pickup. Glass can be dropped off separately from other materials and can be recycled into new bottles and jars. Residents are encouraged to separate out glass containers that are clear, green, or brown and drop them off at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) located in Ithaca at 160 Commercial Ave from 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday – Saturday. Glass containers should be cleaned, and lids removed before being dropped off. The glass drop-off area at the RSWC does not accept Pyrex, drinking glass, ceramics, window glass, or hazardous waste containers.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
NewsChannel 36
Early Voting Location in Corning Changed
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - For those looking to vote early in the city of Corning, the location to vote has been moved. The Steuben County Board of Elections has moved the early voting location to the Corning Senior Center due to construction at the Corning U-S-W-A Local 1000 Union Hall.
Fentanyl Found at Site of Broome County One-Car Accident
According to a press release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, authorities found fentanyl at the site of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 17C in the Town of Union on Friday morning. According to Broome County authorities, 39-year-old Hector Figeroa was traveling eastbound on State Route 17C in the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thurston Fire Company Gets New Engine
One Steuben County (NY) fire company has a new truck, fingerlakesdailynews.com reported. In a Saturday Facebook post, the Thurston Fire Company out of Campbell (NY) announced it bought a fire truck from the Corning Joint Fire District to replace its current engine, according to the report.
Woman charged with DWI after Cortland County crash
On October 30th and 3:01 a.m., Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on State Route 215.
Trial Scheduled for Windsor Man Wounded in 2021 by Broome Deputy
According to Broome County Court documents, the trial was scheduled to start October 31 for a Windsor man who was wounded by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy after firing a gun at a vehicle that turned around in his driveway over a year ago. News accounts following the incident...
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
Burlington Set to Open in Vestal After Closing Oakdale Mall Store
Less than three weeks after Burlington shut down its Johnson City store, the national chain is planning to launch operations at a new site less than five miles away. The Burlington store in the Town Square Mall in Vestal is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday. Store...
Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier
Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
