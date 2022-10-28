ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) offers county residents a drop-off option for glass recycling

Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) now offers Tompkins County residents a drop-off option for glass recycling in addition to the well-established curbside pickup. Glass can be dropped off separately from other materials and can be recycled into new bottles and jars. Residents are encouraged to separate out glass containers that are clear, green, or brown and drop them off at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) located in Ithaca at 160 Commercial Ave from 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday – Saturday. Glass containers should be cleaned, and lids removed before being dropped off. The glass drop-off area at the RSWC does not accept Pyrex, drinking glass, ceramics, window glass, or hazardous waste containers.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Early Voting Location in Corning Changed

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - For those looking to vote early in the city of Corning, the location to vote has been moved. The Steuben County Board of Elections has moved the early voting location to the Corning Senior Center due to construction at the Corning U-S-W-A Local 1000 Union Hall.
CORNING, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Thurston Fire Company Gets New Engine

One Steuben County (NY) fire company has a new truck, fingerlakesdailynews.com reported. In a Saturday Facebook post, the Thurston Fire Company out of Campbell (NY) announced it bought a fire truck from the Corning Joint Fire District to replace its current engine, according to the report.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier

Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
CORNING, NY

