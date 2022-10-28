ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

coastreportonline.com

Coast shut out on the road against Santa Ana

Orange Coast College was unable to recapture the flag on the road Saturday, as they suffered a shutout 38-0 loss to long-time rival Santa Ana College. The fourth consecutive loss for the Pirates now brings their record to 1-7, and 0-3 in the American Metro Conference. Coast showed promise last week in a close loss to 5-3 Glendale College, but could not build on that momentum against the now 3-5 Dons.
SANTA ANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Battle of the Bell 2022 Canceled

After a violent incident on Friday (October 28) at Yucca Valley High School, the legendary Battle of Bell high school football game was canceled. The Battle of the Bell sees Yucca Valley High School face off against Twentynine Palms High School, but Yucca Valley High School football coach Jeremy Johnson told the Desert Sun over the weekend that the game will not be rescheduled.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC

Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coastreportonline.com

New sand volleyball court proposed as replacement for old pool complex

Anyone who has been to an event at the gym or shot some hoops next to the track since campus reopened may have noticed that the old pool complex sits abandoned. Even though the new Orange Coast College Aquatic Pavilion has been serving the campus since its completion in summer 2020, its predecessor has yet to be torn down.
COSTA MESA, CA
High School Football PRO

Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on October 29, 2022, 18:50:00.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
coastreportonline.com

Old Literature and Language building set to be demolished

The old Literature and Language Building at Orange Coast College will be demolished mid-to-late November to make room for the new Chemistry Building being built adjacent to the Adams parking lot. To prepare for the upcoming demolition fencing is being constructed around the building and completed Monday. “The removal of...
COSTA MESA, CA
theavtimes.com

Housing opportunity in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
PALMDALE, CA
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops

Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
COSTA MESA, CA
KGET

Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase

A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing

With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness

The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants

A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
CANYON LAKE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA

