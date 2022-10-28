Read full article on original website
coastreportonline.com
Coast shut out on the road against Santa Ana
Orange Coast College was unable to recapture the flag on the road Saturday, as they suffered a shutout 38-0 loss to long-time rival Santa Ana College. The fourth consecutive loss for the Pirates now brings their record to 1-7, and 0-3 in the American Metro Conference. Coast showed promise last week in a close loss to 5-3 Glendale College, but could not build on that momentum against the now 3-5 Dons.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
z1077fm.com
Battle of the Bell 2022 Canceled
After a violent incident on Friday (October 28) at Yucca Valley High School, the legendary Battle of Bell high school football game was canceled. The Battle of the Bell sees Yucca Valley High School face off against Twentynine Palms High School, but Yucca Valley High School football coach Jeremy Johnson told the Desert Sun over the weekend that the game will not be rescheduled.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC
Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
coastreportonline.com
New sand volleyball court proposed as replacement for old pool complex
Anyone who has been to an event at the gym or shot some hoops next to the track since campus reopened may have noticed that the old pool complex sits abandoned. Even though the new Orange Coast College Aquatic Pavilion has been serving the campus since its completion in summer 2020, its predecessor has yet to be torn down.
Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
coastreportonline.com
Old Literature and Language building set to be demolished
The old Literature and Language Building at Orange Coast College will be demolished mid-to-late November to make room for the new Chemistry Building being built adjacent to the Adams parking lot. To prepare for the upcoming demolition fencing is being constructed around the building and completed Monday. “The removal of...
theavtimes.com
Housing opportunity in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
KMPH.com
2 California tickets win over $1.5 million each for second place Lottery prize
Two California Lottery tickets each won $1,556,855 Friday night after matching 5 out of 6 numbers. Those numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with the two players only missing the sixth Powerball number which was 24. One of the winning tickets was purchased at a CVS Pharmacy on Kenyon Way, in Rancho Cucamonga.
coastreportonline.com
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
Temperatures to nosedive, eastside snow possible with arrival of storm
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring a chance of...
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in SoCal
A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said.
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing
With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness
The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
SoCal forecast: November starts off cloudy as rain expected to move in Tuesday night
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
Southland Gas Prices Continue to Tumble
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
