I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
aeroroutes.com
Qantas Maintains Perth – Johannesburg Service in NW22
Qantas Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season will maintain its plan to resume Perth – Johannesburg service, as the airline reopened reservation for bookings between 01NOV22 and 25MAR23. Subject to government approval, the oneWorld member will operate 3 weekly flights with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. QF065 PER1500 – 2015JNB 332...
aeroroutes.com
Oman Air Adds Phuket Service From Nov 2022
Oman Air from mid-November 2022 is adding new route to Thailand, as the airline schedules Muscat – Phuket nonstop flight. From 15NOV22, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. WY831 MCT0940 – 1850HKT 7M8 26. WY833 MCT2250 – 0800+1HKT 7M8 46.
Time Out Global
This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
American Airlines launches new daily nonstop flight to Auckland, New Zealand
DALLAS — American Airlines has launched its new daily nonstop flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Auckland, New Zealand. The Fort Worth-based airline said the service will be the only daily nonstop flight to Auckland out of DFW, along with being the only flight to New Zealand from the south and southeast U.S. this winter.
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
liveandletsfly.com
Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.
A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
Time Out Global
Trains are now more popular than planes for London-Edinburgh trips
What with all the train strikes and resulting cancellations of the past few months, the railway industry doesn’t have the best rep at the moment. But here’s a spot of good news: rail services are now officially more popular than planes for London-Edinburgh trips. Lower fares and more frequent journey times have coaxed loads of people out of the skies, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data.
aeroroutes.com
Pacific Coastal Increases Haida Gwaii Flights in Nov/Dec 2022
Canadian regional carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines this week announced additional service to Haida Gwaii, as the airline schedules 5th weekly Vancouver – Masset flight. From 07NOV22 to 12DEC22, the additional flight operates on Mondays, with Saab 340 aircraft. 8P971 YVR0810 – 1030ZMT SF3 x36. 8P972 ZMT1110 – 1330YVR...
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
American Airlines is Dropping First Class On International Flights
It is following the lead of United and Delta in changing the way it offers luxury to consumers.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
American Airlines to refund $7.5 million in bag fees following lawsuit
American Airlines responds to a class action lawsuit with a deal to pay at least $7.5 million to travelers who were wrongly charged to check luggage.
aeroroutes.com
Emerald Airlines/AerLingus Enhances UK Network in NS23
Emerald Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce two additional routes at Belfast City, operating for AerLingus. Planned operation as follows. Belfast City – Jersey 06MAY23 – 10SEP23 2 weekly ATR72. EI3694 BHD0950 – 1150JER AT7 36. EI3695 JER1235 – 1430BHD AT7 36. Belfast...
US airline plans all-you-can-fly subscription for unlimited flights
US carrier Frontier Airlines is launching an all-you-can-fly pass, joining the many businesses adopting a Netflix-style subscriber model.The Denver-based airline sent the customers signed up to its mailing list an email on Wednesday announcing the “GoWild! Pass”, which it says will give buyers access to an “unlimited number of flights” to “all our destinations” for a year.The message reads: “Last year alone, five million seats flew empty, now they could be yours.“With your new GoWild! Pass you will be able to get confirmed for your flight the day before you take off on one of your limitless adventures, beginning spring...
