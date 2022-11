It’s not every day a school choir comes to visit for a holiday performance all dressed up in Halloween attire. But that was the case for Claremont Manor residents who watched and listened to a selection of scary songs from the Our Lady of the Assumption school choir. On a picture perfect, party-cloudy 75-degree day, students from grades 5 to 8 were happy to parade by residents to show off their costumes. That included Manor neighbor Bonnie Ferrell, who recognized some of the students. “The kids from OLA are so great, it’s really nice to see them here today.” COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO