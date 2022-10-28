Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises is investing $16 million into the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Lake Charles. The three-story, 40,000 square foot building residing in the 700 block of Ryan Street used to be home to Luna Live and Zephyrs. The...
KPLC TV
Three Allen Parish tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- There are three tax renewals on the Nov. 8 ballot for Allen Parish voters, including a parish-wide continuance of a courthouse and jail maintenance tax. For more information about the Nov. 8 election, including what’s on your ballot and where to vote, click HERE. For...
KPLC TV
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
NOLA.com
State nixes ITEP contracts for trio of solar projects from New Orleans company
In a rare display of pushback, the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday axed a trio of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for solar farms in Livingston, Calcasieu and Lincoln parishes from a New Orleans solar company over notable paperwork delays. The contracts for South Alexander Development LLC,...
KPLC TV
Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
KPLC TV
Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report: Oct. 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 30, 2022. Ryan Lynn Taylor, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession (2 counts); Schedule IV possession. April Nicole Oquinn, 40, Ragley: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378
Louisiana Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Pickup Truck on LA 378. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 5:00 a.m. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Halloween, a Lake Charles native returned from his new home in San Diego, Calif., and turned an old building on Broad Street into a haunted house. Carl Abram returned to the Lake Area to bring a good scare to the community...
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Deputies participants in No Shave November
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be raising money for charity by participating in No Shave November. No Shave November is a nationwide effort that raises awareness and funds to fight against cancer. “Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says...
theadvocate.com
‘There’s a lightness’: Celebrations return to hurricane-battered Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES — When musician Dominique Darbonne stepped on stage at the recent Chuck Fest music festival, she felt overwhelmed. In a good way, that is. The festival returned to the streets of downtown Lake Charles on Oct. 22 for the first time after being on hiatus for two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s ongoing struggle to recover from a series of natural disasters.
Got A Little Over A Million Dollars? You Could Buy This Castle House In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Do you have a little over a million dollars laying around? If you do then we found a house that you can get in Lake Charles. To us, the home looks like a castle sort of with angled rooftops and a brick exterior. I bet you're wondering what is the...
KPLC TV
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
KPLC TV
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation department teamed up with the Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue for the Boo-Tastic Bash. Little Halloween ghouls and goblins made their way through the mall of the event dressed in costumes. Kids were welcomed to the...
KPLC TV
SWLA Health Services hosts trunk or treat
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA Health Services held their annual truck or treat downtown this afternoon. Kids came dressed up in costumes and were treated to Kona Ice, coloring books, fun games, and of course, candy!. Vendors also provided treats for the kids and dressed up for the occasion.
Lake Charles American Press
Starks man killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
A Starks man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sam Houston Jones Parkway just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert. Senegal said the driver...
KPLC TV
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
