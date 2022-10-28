ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
Louisiana Book Festival returns to Baton Rouge for its 18th edition

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Louisiana Book Festival held its annual celebration to showcase authors around Louisiana. The Louisiana Book Festival allows people to meet exceptional writers, find new books and enjoy book presentations. The festival has books for all ages and genres including a good mystery, Louisiana history, poetry, cooking cooks on great Louisiana dishes, and even documentaries.
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween has arrived. Here are trick-or-treating dates and times for the Baton Rouge area in 2022:. ASCENSION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Ascension Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. ASSUMPTION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Assumption Parish are from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Baton Rouge man missing after embarking on solo hike in northeast Arkansas

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man has been missing for several days after embarking on a solo hiking trip along an Arkansas trail. Authorities in Newton County, Arkansas say 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith went for a hike on his own along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River, Thursday, October 27.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
La. governor’s wife asks teachers, students to send homemade ornaments to decorate Christmas trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards is asking for teachers to send student-decorated ornaments for the Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees. Edwards says that this year’s theme is White Christmas. Last year, Pineville Visual Arts teacher Carolyn Scalfono and her students made a TikTok to spark creativity in the homemade ornaments.
Vehicle strikes building on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A truck was reported to have struck the building in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. BRPROUD has reached out to authorities for information on injuries. This is a...
