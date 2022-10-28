Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
brproud.com
As pedestrian deaths trend high, Louisiana leaders encourage safe practices for Halloween
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Police officers are urging locals to be safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween, they say the number of people getting hit by cars is still pretty high. “Last year across Louisiana, 185 pedestrians who were killed,” said Louisiana Highway Commission Spokesman Mark Lambert. That’s 185 too...
theadvocate.com
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
brproud.com
Louisiana Book Festival returns to Baton Rouge for its 18th edition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Louisiana Book Festival held its annual celebration to showcase authors around Louisiana. The Louisiana Book Festival allows people to meet exceptional writers, find new books and enjoy book presentations. The festival has books for all ages and genres including a good mystery, Louisiana history, poetry, cooking cooks on great Louisiana dishes, and even documentaries.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
For two families, a Southern University education meant everything. Then came tragedy.
First in a four-part series. Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a...
brproud.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween has arrived. Here are trick-or-treating dates and times for the Baton Rouge area in 2022:. ASCENSION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Ascension Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. ASSUMPTION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Assumption Parish are from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
brproud.com
Locals in Baton Rouge count on luck in hopes of scoring billion dollar jackpot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRROUD)– Hours ahead of the drawing, people in Baton Rouge are flocking to get their hands on a lottery ticket. It’s a frenzy to get the prize of a lifetime, a billion dollar jackpot. Dozens packed the B-Quick gas station on Perkins Road for a...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man missing after embarking on solo hike in northeast Arkansas
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man has been missing for several days after embarking on a solo hiking trip along an Arkansas trail. Authorities in Newton County, Arkansas say 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith went for a hike on his own along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River, Thursday, October 27.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
wbrz.com
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD
BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
theadvocate.com
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Baton Rouge Constable's Office hosts Trunk-or-Treat
The Baton Rouge Constable's Office hosts its fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Baton Rouge City Court in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, October 28, 2022. The trunk-or-treat featured candy for kids and fun for all-ages.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
brproud.com
La. governor’s wife asks teachers, students to send homemade ornaments to decorate Christmas trees
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards is asking for teachers to send student-decorated ornaments for the Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees. Edwards says that this year’s theme is White Christmas. Last year, Pineville Visual Arts teacher Carolyn Scalfono and her students made a TikTok to spark creativity in the homemade ornaments.
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Port Hudson (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash on Friday involving a school bus. The crash happened on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Hudson Road around 5 p.m. Emergency responders said that two adults and two children were transported to the hospital for treatment. However, the extent of the injuries is currently not known.
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes building on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A truck was reported to have struck the building in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. BRPROUD has reached out to authorities for information on injuries. This is a...
brproud.com
Three transported after chemical leak closes post office in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department and Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a call about a “suspicious smell” early Monday (October 31) morning, around 6:15 a.m. The unidentified smell came from the post office located at 140 Del Orleans Ave. According to...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
Comments / 1